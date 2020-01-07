The Mairie Casts its Eye back on 2019: Favourite Names, Cupid’s Arrow and the Stork

Did you know that for give or take 500 years since the 16th century Monaco’s Mairie has been tracking who is born and married in the Principality and who passes away. And the Mairie just put out its annual report on 2019’s births and marriages and sad events too, including death and divorce. It’s an important document.

Cupid’s Arrow Strikes Monegasques

Some interesting details emerge about, for example, Monegasques marrying each other. The bubble burst on an exciting trend upwards. There were only two in 2016, then doubling to four in 2017 and almost doubling again to seven in 2018. We will have to wait unfortunately for Cupid’s arrow to strike ten Monegasque couples in one year because it’s back down to just three loving pairs in 2019.

Monaco is a Magnet For marriages

Monaco is a popular place to get married, and often there are a majority of marriages here, which do not involve a single Monegasque partner. The pattern was repeated in 2019 , with less than half, that is 95 of the 202 marriages actually involving a Monegasque.

Love radiates Everywhere

And Monegasques, 43 men and 49 women, are obviously attractive marriage partners for people of other nationalities, or maybe just love radiates everywhere, irrespective of where you were born. Monegasques marrying each other is almost down to a rarity though blips up do happen; the clear majority are marrying “out” to other nationalities.

It’s comforting to see there are a lot more marriages than divorces, and good to see divorces declining slightly to 70 in 2019 compared to 78 the year before. Clearly marriage is still valued highly in Monaco even if just under half of the many births are out of wedlock.

Princess Grace Hospital Plays a Powerful Role In the Whole Region Around Monaco

Princess Grace Hospital is a very attractive place to be born and 939 took place in 2019. We were waiting to see if 1000 would be pipped this last year which last happened in 2015. We will have to look to another year although it fell only just short in 2018 with 983. Births from Monaco itself in 2019 were 265. So, from whence came the rest? As we would expect, they are from just across the border from Menton, Beausoleil, Roquebrune and Cap d’Ail. Princess Grace Hospital is performing an important service for neighbouring communities. Statistics are blind to happiness or sadness and the Mairie, as part of its duties, also keeps tabs on deaths and divorces. Again Princess Grace Hospital plays an important role at the end of life as well as the beginning. Around 500 people appear to pass away each year. In 2019 the number is 524 including just over a half of which are from neighbouring communities.

Which Are Your Favourite Boys and Girl’s Names?

Does anyone know why there are slightly more boys than girls born in Princess Grace Hospital – it’s been like that for four of the last five years? And which boy’s name do you prefer? For five of the last six years Gabriel has been popular joined in 2019 with Léo, Raphaël, Mattéo and Louis. And which girl’s name do you prefer? Victoria is always a favourite with in 2019 Charlotte, Valentina, Jade, and Mila.

Name-spotting, is a fun part of the Mairie’s report. We wonder what 2020 has in store with new names to surprise us no doubt – possibly a budding astronaut named after one of the stars!