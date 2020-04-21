The Monaco and the Automobile exhibition, from 1893 to the present day, is cancelled

The Covid-19 health crisis and its multiple consequences make it impossible to organise

Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the present day, was scheduled for 11 July to 6 September 2020

The exhibition was to have been the high point of a celebration marking twenty years of Monaco cultural centre the Grimaldi Forum.

For the management of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, the health and safety of visitors remains the top priority. Faced with the uncertainties weighing on the organisation of this major summer exhibition-event, both in terms of its technical feasibility and visiting conditions, the Grimaldi Forum, in consultation with the Monegasque authorities and the Prince’s Palace, has decided to cancel it.

“Monaco and the Automobile, from 1893 to the present day, was the perfect exhibition for celebrating our twentieth anniversary, and it was with a great deal of sadness that we had to take the decision to cancel it”, says Sylvie Biancheri, Director General of the Grimaldi Forum. “I think, however, that in this new context, which does not give us the visibility needed to be able to calmly contemplate setting up and running the exhibition in a satisfactory manner, it is a decision that is reasonable”.

“I would like to warmly thank all of our partners, the Automobile Club de Monaco, the Automobile Club de France, the archives of the Prince’s Palace, the car collection of HSH the Prince of Monaco, the Monaco Audiovisual Institute, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, as well as CMB, our sponsors and the official partner of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, and Sotheby’s, who agreed to be part of this adventure that was initiated three years ago”.

The Grimaldi Forum has not, however, had its last word and hopes not to lose these three years of work and all the research carried out on original cars and in archives on the subject. The cultural events management is already studying other avenues but it is still early to determine their feasibility.