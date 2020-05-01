The Monte-Carlo Fashion Week Launches its New Project

“2020 MCFW SERIES A CONVERSATION WITH…”

A rich calendar of digital and interactive talks Live and a platform dedicated to the emerging and innovative designers, to bring life to an alternative and sustainable fashion week to discover from 14 to 18 May.

The Monte-Carlo Fashion Week doesn’t stop and, in times of quarantine, moves to social networks to make its voice and that of its protagonists heard by launching the project “2020 MCFW SERIES A CONVERSATION WITH…”.

A schedule of live streaming meetings that brings together the protagonists of the Monegasque event of the past, present, and future is set to run precisely in the days when its eighth edition should have been staged – offering an alternative and safe way of living and enjoying fashion.

During the lavish program of Instagram live on the @montecarlofashionweek channel, orchestrated by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, creator of the event and President and Founder of the Chambre Monegasque de la Mode, the different personalities of the fashion industry will explore cultural and costume themes, will discuss the state of the art of fashion and will hypothesize possible future scenarios.

In this emergency situation a series of reflections have imposed itself” commented Federica Nardoni Spinetta. “From sustainability to the rationalization of production, through creativity and the consequences of the pandemic: fashion does not stop and discusses a new chapter of its future in an interactive way”.

The leitmotif that will accompany the participants of the event is their commitment to sustainability, ethics and awareness: a real eco-awareness that translates into a respectful attitude towards the environment, that makes a difference, especially in the current moment, reflecting the need for a change that is more necessary than ever.

The meetings – taking place from 14 to 18 May – will be inaugurated by Pauline Ducruet, daughter of H.S.H. Princess Stephanie of Monaco and founder of the genderless brand Alter. Other names are expected to follow in a rich program that will be unveiled shortly and which will see the alternation of talks and previews of new collections.

Initiatives are also planned to highlight the scouting nature of the event and to reward the brands’ work with prizes, the famous MCFW Awards that characterized the previous editions. Among the brands that will participate in the digital meetings, the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode board will select one that will have distinguished itself in terms of sustainability and will be awarded the MCFW Fashion Award Digital Sustainable Brand.

To participate, sustainable brands are invited to display their essence and their innovative vision, in a video to be broadcasted on the social channels of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week. They will benefit from a platform capable of giving them extreme visibility, and also from the partnership with Fashion Channel, which will share visual material on its YouTube channel. A unique opportunity that will see a special mention for the most talented who will be rewarded with a dedicated award.

Source: The Monte-Carlo Fashion Week