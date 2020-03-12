The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle, an Environmental Message

The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle, two large steel sculptures with the heart of an environmentalist, were presented on March 10. The project The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle – sponsored by Fondazione Gabriele e Anna Braglia – is a result of the encounter between the international sculptor Helidon Xhixha and the young Swiss photographer Giacomo “Jack” Braglia.

United by the desire to launch an important message condemning the pollution of the seas due to the discarded plastic bottles, to give shape to their vision, the two artists decided to blend their artistic techniques – shaping steel and 3D photography – in designing a big environmental installation which produces, on a larger scale, two crushed bottles which float on the water’s surface and seem like discarded waste; one modeled in stainless steel by the sculptor Helidon Xhixha and then mirror polished, the other draped with photographic images of plastic waste taken by the photographer Giacomo “Jack” Braglia.

The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle, a site-specific environmental installation specially designed to remain in water, but, at the same time, to tour due to its ability to adapt continuously to the environment in which it is hosted, in a reciprocal switch which on each occasion generates a new work of art, and renews its symbolic meaning. After its presentation in Venice on 20th of July 2019, in Canal Grande in the water area in front of Ca’ Vendramin Calergi, where the artwork was on display until 1st of September 2019, thanks to its message which is currently one of the most serious global challenges, and to the wide national and international media coverage it received, the installation The Twin Bottles: Message in a Bottle has become a symbol of the fight against plastic waste polluting the seas.

Hosted in the prestigious garden of the Triennale Milano from 16th of October to 15th of December 2019, on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the 5th Osservatorio nazionale sullo stile di vita sostenibile (national Observatory on sustainable lifestyles) conducted by LifeGate, the work of art now docks in the port of Monaco, in the Mediterranean sea. Positioned in the water area of the Yacht Club de Monaco, the environmental installation of Helidon Xhixha and Giacomo “Jack” Braglia will be the picture frame during the Monaco Ocean Week (from 22nd to 27th March), sponsored by the Principality of Monaco; a week dedicated to the conservation of the marine ecosystem and to the sustainable development of the “blue” economy. The sculpture of Helidon Xhixha and the photographs of Giacomo “Jack” Braglia come together in an ambitious and provocative project which condemns the current situation of environmental emergency, and which is a witness of the present world we live in. A task that today more than ever belongs to art, called to again exercise its social function.

A word from UBS Monaco

The artwork “Twin Bottles” draws attention to the very dramatic problem of the pollution of the sea caused by plastic waste. A theme that UBS very much supports through Global Sustainable Actions and Investment solutions. UBS is committed to move society towards a more positive future through different corporate actions, such as #TOGETHERBAND. To know more on UBS in society: here.

