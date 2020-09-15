The Ultra-Modern Monaco-Monte-Carlo Train Station Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

On the occasion of the celebration of its 20 years Monaco train station is racing down the track of innovation.

The Monaco-Monte-Carlo great architectural showpiece celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday September 14th. The modern – and underground – version of the Principality’s railway station was in fact inaugurated in December 1999 by Prince Rainier III.

To mark this anniversary, HSH Prince Albert II discovered the new facilities and shops, developed for the Monaco Station, in line with the challenges of eco-sustainability and digital products of the Principality.

The visit led by Severine Canis-Froidefond, Director of Foresight, Urban Planning and Mobility, and Georges Gambarini, Manager of the Smart City program at the Department of Development of Digital Services, was punctuated by presentations of new products and services.

Digital Innovations

the WeBike terminal, which allows you to recharge your mobile phone or tablet with the force of your pedaling, Work Stations and workspaces with unlimited Wi-Fi access, and Amazon Lockers, allowing you to collect parcels sent by Amazon.

Gateway to the Principality

HSH the Sovereign Prince recalled in his inaugural speech that “the Monaco-Monte-Carlo station is the main ‘gateway’ to the Principality because of its central location and its connection with other modes of travel” and to add that:

“At the dawn of the 21st century, and after 20 years of operation, the Monaco station remains today the illustration of a new concept of modern station, technically and architecturally innovative. It includes all the necessary and essential arrangements to offer users a remarkable quality of service at all levels. The development of the train is part of a global and ambitious policy of my Government in favor of public transport, soft modes and mobility”.

Prince Albert was surrounded on his visit by Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Government Counselor – Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Ambassador of France in Monaco, Laurent Stefanini, along with the Managing Director of Hubs & Connexions, an international subsidiary of the SNCF, Fabrice Morenon.

History in Graphics

At the end of the visit, the three posters by Monegasque architect and graphic designer Lola Rozewicz, created for the occasion, were unveiled, which illustrate the key stages of railway development in the Principality since the 19th century.