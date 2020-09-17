Youth activities Spring Into Action at the Monaco Media Library

The Library specifically has young people in mind during this back-to-school period. So it is reopening the Caroline-Ludothèque Library and resuming all of its youth activities.

Children and youths can go there on Boulevard Albert1 from Monday to Friday, in the afternoons, from 1 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. to register and borrow books.

In contrast, the Louis Notari Library and the Sonothèque-Videothèque parts themselves have additional services including going there to work and consulting documents on site. This is not yet the case in the Caroline-Ludothèque Library for youths and children which concentrates on lending them books to take away.

Youth Activities on Wednesdays

The second week of September also marks the resumption of youth activities at the Caroline-Ludothèque Library. Children are able to enjoy a varied program every Wednesday afternoon: a DIY workshop, little “yogis”, storytelling, musical awakening, drawing workshops, well-being sessions.

The 4-handed parent / child workshops will initially be replaced by “take-out kits” to come and collect on site and to make at home. Registrations for all of these events take place by going on a previous Wednesday.

Taking into account the health context, the number of participants is reduced somewhat and safety protocols are put in place: masks are compulsory for children and hydroalcoholic gel available.

Especially Monaco Safe at the Library

The Caroline-Ludothèque Library has obtained the Monaco Safe label set up by the Prince’s Government and more particularly by the Department of Health Action in collaboration with the Welcome Office, which guarantees customers and visitors to the Principality an optimal reception and conditions in compliance with the health rules in force to fight against the spread of the Covid19 virus.

For a complete program of workshops see: www.mediatheque.mc