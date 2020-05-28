Charles LeClerc on the Fashion Trail

In this down part of the season for Formula One Charles LeClerc seems busier than ever.

Immersed in Virtual Grand Prix Racing and supporting numerous charities, you would think the workload would be exhausting him. However he has just enough energy left to don a suit and make a fashion statement. Not just any fashion statement but he is now the face of Armani who have been quick to capitalize on his youthful looks and toned physique. To put it simply who would deny he looks great in Armani’s made to measure line of suits!

Monaco glamour spreads its wings yet again in a distinctive and very elegant black and white photo-shoot starring Charles.

Extremely happy to announce that I am now a brand ambassador of Giorgio Armani and its Made to Measure Line.

Fashion together with music and motorsport have always been my passions, and to be representing such an iconic brand from now on is a huge honor. @giorgioarmani pic.twitter.com/YQKUqaTgJZ — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 18, 2020

Coincidently, Ferrari seems to be a breeding ground for fashion icons. Kimi Raikkonen who was the most recent F1 World Champion to race and win the World Championship for Ferrari has also broken into the fashion industry as one of the faces of Alfa Romeo. Not to be outdone Mercedes has a winning hand too. Lewis Hamilton models for Tommy Hilfiger.