Felipe Massa says Goodbye to Venturi Racing Team

Brazilian racing star Felipe Massa has left Monaco’s Formula E team. After two seasons with ROKiT Venturi racing, the champion driver chose not to renew his contract for the 2020-21 Formula E season.

The decision was announced after the Berlin ePrix, the final competition for the 6th season of the iconic electric competition. Felipe Massa will not be continuing with the Monegasque team for Season 7 of the FIA Formula E World Championship.

“Thanks for the nice time together, friendship and good memories, Venturi. Good luck for the future,” Felipe Massa wrote on Twitter.

During his two seasons with the team, Felipe made five Super Pole qualifying appearances and secured eight top-ten race finishes, including a memorable 3rd place at the E-Prix in Monaco last season.

According to Venturi’s website, Felipe Massa is quoted as saying that leaving a team is never an easy decision to make. The driver thanked Venturi President Gildo Pastor and Team Principal Susie Wolff for their faith in him. The champion driver went on to say that it’s been an honour to be part of the only motorsport team from the Principality, and representing them on the podium at the Monaco E-Prix was a definite highlight.

Thank You Felipe | Massa Memories Posted by ROKiT Venturi Racing on Esmaspäev, 17. august 2020

After Felipe Massa joined forces with ROKiT Venturi Racing on 15 May 2018, the Monegasque team competed in 24 races in 12 cities on five continents. From the team’s first race in Riyadh, Felipe Massa was an instant fan favourite. His popularity was hard to ignore, with chants of “Massa! Massa! Massa!” emanating from the grandstands during every race.

“Thank you for the smiles, thank you for the laughs, thank you for the memories. Here’s to you Felipe Massa,” ROKiT Venturi Racing wrote on Twitter.

Before joining the Monegasque team and competing in the Formula E, Felipe Massa competed in 15 seasons of Formula One between 2002 and 2017, where he scored 11 Grand Prix victories and 41 podiums.