Monaco Wins a Vice Champion of the World Title at the World Indoor Rowing Championships

Just how excellent are the rowers of Monaco was made evident at the French and world championships in Paris this month. It was thrilling to watch Magali Albin, crowned as senior vice-champion of the world in the light weight category.

Twelve rowers in all from the Rowing Club of Monaco (Societe Nautique) challenged world rowers in the French and world indoor rowing championships in Paris in the Pierre-de-Coubertin stadium. It is one of the great international events with 3,500 competitors arriving from all over the world.

Not a single rower from Monaco finished outside the top thirty in the world which must be a genuine source of pride for Daniel Fauché, the coach of the Monegasque team: the world and French championships are really prestigious events, which attract more and more rowers and push everyone to give their best. The performances show it. And it gives the younger rowers valuable experience and something to shoot for in future. Meanwhile the experienced athletes from Monaco piled on the excellent results with an additional two fourth places.

One of the notable performances of these French and World championships of indoor rowing was by Roland Weill. The veteran rower put in a spirited performance succeeding to arrive fourth at the foot of the podium in the over 70’s category at the national level. Roland’s performance put him in ninth place in the world overall – worthy of applause.

Sadly there was one downside in what was a very successful weekend. Julien Hardi who was focussed on winning a world title for the Principality had to forfeit with a nagging fracture. He was injured with the French team in January and was in too much pain on the day in Paris to compete. His time will come in the future – so many people believe in him.