Monaco’s Racing Team compete in Berlin E-Prix

The first Formula E competition of the season kicked off in Berlin, after 160 days without a race because of the ongoing pandemic. Monaco’s ROKiT Venturi Racing team returned to the track, located at Tempelhof, Berlin’s abandoned airport.

Behind the wheel of the Silver Arrow 01, drivers Felipe Massa and Edoardo Mortara had to get used to the new reverse circuit layout before qualifying. In Group 2, Edoardo Mortara secured P14, while Felipe Massa secured P9. Both drivers improved on the first lap, moving up to 13th and 8th place.

During the final third of the race, while battling Stoffel Vandoorne, Felipe Massa was forced to retire when he had an accident. Amid the carnage of the final laps, Edoardo Mortara was swept up, landing in 12th place at the checkered flag before finally finishing P17 after a post-race time penalty.

According to Susie Wolff, ROKiT Team Manager, the results do not match what they were hoping for the start of the season 6 finale. With Felipe’s accident and Edoardo coming out of points in his last laps, this first race was difficult for the team. The manager said that they will refocus, correct the problems and learn some lessons from the race.

According to Edoardo Mortara, the start of the day was not ideal. He had some braking problems in qualifying but got off to a good start and the points were within his grasp. His team was very patient during the first half of the race, but the second half resulted in a few crashes.

Felipe Massa got off to a good start and was in the points before his accident. While in the middle of a battle with Stoffel Vandoorne, he braked late and everything stalled. The driver said that it was a tough race and he is very disappointed.

It's time for Edo to follow Felipe and go for Attack Mode ⚡️ Let's see what our boy can do 💪#MadeInMonaco #ABBFormulaE #SeasonSixFinale #BerlinEPrix pic.twitter.com/jW2YnD9pth — ROKiT Venturi Racing (@VenturiFE) August 9, 2020

The Monegasque ROKiT Venturi Racing team have a long week ahead with plenty of opportunities to score points. Now the racers need to stay focussed and positive as they prepare for their next races.