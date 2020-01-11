Moreno Off To A Flying Start At As Monaco As Jardim Exits

Winning the French League and making the semifinals of UEFA will get a coach into the history books but it won’t guarantee him a position as the Coach of AS Monaco into the future. Only a repeat performance following 2017’s successes will do it.

Even though Leonardo Jardim was also credited with saving AS Monaco from relegation last year AS Monaco have just sent a new signal that seventh place in the League at mid season is just not good enough. So after a second eleven month stint as Coach following the sacking of Thierry Henry (who lasted only three months), Leonardo Jardim is out. And in as the new Coach to replace Jardim is Robert Moreno.

Robert Moreno has exceptional credentials. He started his professional coaching career in 2003, after being the youngest ever to receive the title of manager in Spain when he took charge of Penya Blaugrana Collblanc.

Moreno worked as assistant manager under the famous coach Luis Enrique at Roma (2011–2012), Celta de Vigo (2013–2014) and Barcelona (2014–2017). And he teamed up with Luis Enrique yet again for Spain’s national team in July 2018.

Luis Enrique had to leave due to personal problems. And after four matches in charge of Spain on an interim basis, Moreno was appointed the team’s head coach on 19 June 2019 (after Luis Enrique’s resignation due to his daughter’s illness). Only five months later, Moreno himself resigned and was replaced by his predecessor Luis Enrique despite an unbeaten record and successfully qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020.

Oleg Petrov, Vice President of AS Monaco has taken the opportunity to hire Moreno. He obviously has confidence that Robert Moreno has what it takes to be successful.

Petrov recognises this is a very important decision to change coaches during the season – acknowledging the risks of such a decision. But he is clear that the major reason for the change lies in the results of the team. AS Monaco is one of the biggest clubs in Ligue 1 and Oleg is firm that they deserve a much better position in the Ligue. The Club’s goal is to return to the top of the rankings.

Sometimes a coach needs a little luck as well as skill. A 95th-minute winner ensured that Robert Moreno got off to the best possible start in his debut on the Monaco bench winning 2 – 1 against Reims in the Coupe de France.

In the dying seconds, Keita Balde Diao, who had opened the scoring half an hour earlier, got the dramatic winner in this last 64 encounter at Stade Louis II.

Monaco looked to be heading for defeat when Reims got a late penalty, but Benjamin Lecomte saved it and Keita Baldé Diao snatched the win.

Moreno credited the victory to the whole team. Keita scored the goals, but to score you have to do something first. He congratulated all the players for the match they won and particularly for their desire to win it. Lady Luck has smiled on AS Monaco and their new coach as a new chapter in their history begins.