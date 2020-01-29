Fans of Charles Leclerc will now have a unique opportunity to meet the young Monegasque driver during this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, as well as during the French Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc recently took to social media to make the big announcement.

“I’m extremely happy to announce that you will now have the opportunity to support me in my own grandstand,” the driver said on twitter.

I'm extremely happy to announce that you will now have the opportunity to support me in my own grandstand on different Grand Prix. I will announce later today the first 2 races where there will be a CL grandstand 🙂 pic.twitter.com/90rN6iTVh6 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) January 22, 2020

During Monaco’s 78th Formula 1 Grand Prix, which is taking place between 21-24 May, 10 people per day who are holding a ‘Charles Leclerc Grandstand ticket’ will be selected by random draw to “join and meet Charles Leclerc in the team paddock for a unique experience,” according to the F1 website. There is also a 2-day Grandstand Pack available for Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 May.

Included in the pack is a “Charles Leclerc” beach bag, an official signed cap, an official “Charles Leclerc” t-shirt and an official signed programme. Tickets are now available at: www.formula1monaco.com

If fans aren’t selected during the Monegasque Grand Prix, one month later, during the French Grand Prix, another grand stand for Charles Leclerc will be set up for fans. 3-day passes are available between 26-28 June 2020 at the Paul Ricard Circuit. The Charles Leclerc grandstand will be located at the “Start/Finish Stand 1” facing the driver’s team’s box. Holders of this French pass will receive a Charles Leclerc Beach Bag as well as an official Charles Leclerc cap signed by the Driver.

The Leclerc Grandstand announcement, with the Automobile Club of Monaco as an organizer, comes right before the Formula 1 World Championship in Australia, taking place on 15 March.

The Grandstand trend among young drivers has been occurring since the takeover of F1 by Liberty Media in 2017. Max Verstappen in Germany and Austria, Daniel Ricciardo in Australia and Daniel Kvyat, in Russia.

According to the Charles Leclerc Fan Page, “more races will follow soon!”