Vice President of AS Monaco Oleg Petrov reacts to the decision communicated by the Professional Football League

AS Monaco takes note of the end of the season communicated by the Board of Directors of the Professional Football League, fixing the final classification of the Club in 9th position.

Oleg Petrov, Vice President CEO of the club reacts to the LFP press release:

“This is the scenario that AS Monaco, like the majority of the clubs in our Championship, wanted to avoid.

Although we had the will to resume the season, we take note of this decision adopted in an extremely complex health context, with its economic consequences and a reality that we will face, together.

We regret this classification because we had the ambition to do better. During this season, we have made a lot of efforts – reorganisation, reinforcements during the mercato – to change things and reach the European places. It didn’t quite work out the way we wanted.

Now is the time to analyse everything that has happened before we look forward with determination to next season, so that we can come back stronger. Our ambition does not change.

My thoughts are with our fans, whom we hope to see again soon. I’m convinced that we deserve better and that we’ll manage to achieve our ambitions.

In the meantime, the Club will continue to support, particularly through the solidarity initiatives that have been launched, all those who are fighting against Coronavirus and ensuring that we get back to the life we all aspire to.»