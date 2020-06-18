Who is the New Sports Director at AS Monaco? The News is Out

70 player contracts to continually negotiate! AS Monaco and PSG are the most prestigious jobs in football. Certainly so in the French League, if not in the whole of Europe – and the envied Monaco Sports Director job has been lying empty.

And it’s going to be an Englishman at the helm as Sports Director, fished from the Red Bull Group where he is in charge of strategy.

No novice to football negotiations it is Paul Mitchell, already well steeped in soccer contracts with stints at Southampton, Tottenham and Leipzig. Red Bull are already on notice and reportedly are having to deal with his imminent exit.

AS Monaco can’t wait to get his feet to the fire formally; 38 year old Mitchell is reportedly already working on players’ files as we await for the exact date of his arrival in the Principality and formalization of his appointment.

“I am looking forward to coming to AS Monaco. I would like to thank Mr Oleg Petrov and the Club for their trust. I would also like to thank Red Bull for the years I spent at their side. I am looking forward to taking up my position, meeting the teams and starting to work together to develop the project and establish a sustainable philosophy for the club”, said Paul Mitchell according to the club’s website.

Paul Mitchell becomes Sporting Director of Monaco.He will also look after Cercle Brugges along with Monaco. (Official) pic.twitter.com/ul8H50XZhP — ASMonaco 🇲🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ASMonacoEnglish) June 17, 2020

Paul Mitchell will be joined by Laurence Stewart who will take up the position of Head of Sporting recruitment and development. After work with Manchester City, Everton and the English FA, Stewart worked with Paul Mitchell at Red Bull as Head of Global Scouting.

Oleg Petrov has welcomed his new sport director:

“It is a great satisfaction to welcome Paul Mitchell to AS Monaco after several successful years with Red Bull and I would like to thank Red Bull for making his appointment possible in a very professional manner. Paul will bring his skills in talent identification, recruitment and the development of our players, from the Academy to the first team. Paul will be in charge of the sporting aspects of AS Monaco and I am convinced that his arrival will significantly strengthen our project”, informs the press release of the AS Monaco.

Coronavirus is over but not the challenge to rebuild the team to get AS Monaco to the top of the League where the Principality belongs.