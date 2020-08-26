5 famous movies filmed around Monaco

Monaco is known as one of the richest countries out there, but the biggest things that people like about the principality are its beautiful scenery and rich history. Here, we want to bring to you the top 5 films shot in Monaco. Many people know this country for its expensive supercars, super yachts, costly properties and top casino sites, but the rich history and beauty of the surroundings still supersedes all these in the eyes of the people. That’s why many wonderful movie makers choose to shoot their movies in Monaco. So, below is the list of the five most famous movies that were shot in Monaco.

Never Say Never Again

The plot of the movie is about SPECTRE agents and their mission to steal Tomahawk cruise missiles after infiltrating the US air force base in the United Kingdom. This made the British call in their ‘00’ agents, leading them to send James Bond after Blofeld. It is a movie adaptation of the James Bond novel named Thunderball. It is a 1983 movie directed by Irvin Kershner. There are lots of action packed scenes in the movie, all shot in the streets of Monaco.

Significant Scene: the bike chase that reveals the French Riviera beachfront and the beautiful Monaco streets.

Goldeneye

The movie is centered on the character of James Bond again. Here, the protagonist is played by Pierce Brosnan, and he had to run to Russia to recover Goldeneye’s stolen access code. The Golden Eye is a weapon designed with the capacity to throw an electromagnetic pulse into the earth. This 1995 movie comes as the seventeenth in the James Bond spy series, and parts of it were shot in France, Puerto Rico, the UK and Russia. Some of the most popular sites in Monaco that you will find in the movie are of Port Hercule, Bay of Monte-Carlo, Fort Antoine, Casino de Monte Carlo and Casino Square.

Best Scene: the meeting between Xenia Onatopp and James Bond at the Casino de Monte-Carlo, where bond beat her at a baccarat game and later had a drink with her at one of the private bars.

Heartbreaker

Here, a charming young man named Alex Lippi, played by Romain Duris was given the mission of breaking up couples. One of the missions is to prevent a young rich lady from tying the knot with a British millionaire. Here, some of the most renowned actors in France were starred. It is a 2010 romantic comedy which was mostly shot in Monaco, giving it a lot of memorable attractions, like the Port Hercule and the building beside Casino Gardens.

One of the most memorable scenes is when Juliette and Alex were driving on the hills of Monaco and singing ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’.

Iron Man 2

This is about the Marvel Comic superhero, Iron Man. Here, the superhero, who happens to be the billionaire inventor, Tony Stark, is being pressurized by the press, public, and government to release his tech knowledge to the military.

Iron Man 2 is a 2010 movie starring Robert Downey Jr., who is one of the highest paid actors in the entire world. The film centers on how Iron Man was attacked by Vanko on the race circuit, while at Monaco Grand Prix, which is the most prestigious event in the country. Here, wonderful scenes include those of the Place du Casino, the wonderful real estate close to Port Hercule, and La Condamine winding streets.

The most memorable scene here is when Tony Stark’s car was attacked with an electro whip by Vanko, and Happy Happy coming to deliver the suitcase right on time.

Grace of Monaco

It is all about the biography of the former Hollywood star, Grace Kelly. She later became the princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco in the 1960s.

The person that played the character of Grace Kelly is the award winning actress, Nicole Kidman. This American-French autobiography film was directed by Olivier Dahan, and it was released in 2014. The film was shot in Italy and Menton, but some of the important scenes were shot at the Monte Carlo Casino.

The most memorable scene in the movie is when Grace Kelly engaged Charles de Gaulle in a debate that centered on the UK-US relationship while attending the New Year’s Eve party on the Onassis yacht.