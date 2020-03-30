In Self-Isolation? Great Family Films to watch

Movie night! Or how about a whole movie day? With COVID-19 keeping school canceled and movie theatres closed, many families are turning to streaming services to keep everyone entertained while staying indoors. Self-isolation is still the best way to protect your community from the spread of the virus, so watching films is an excellent way to spend an afternoon with the family. Some streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon, offer one month free trials, while Disney + offers a one week free trial. Monaco Telecom also has new services and a stronger network, capable of handling everyone’s streaming needs.

Here are our five excellent movie recommendations the whole family can enjoy, available online right now.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon

This is an incredible film that the whole family can enjoy. Even if we’ve all seen it already, it stands up to multiple viewings! The animation, effects and creativity that went in this production leaves us dazzled every time. Join teenager Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man in his reality, crossing paths with five counterparts from other dimensions.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Most of us are familiar with the cartoon version of Dora the Explorer, but this live-action film definitely has something for children and adults alike. Well-acted with plenty of hilarious moments, this newish film will take everyone’s mind off these difficult times. Benicio Del Toro even guest stars as the voice behind Swiper, the sneaky fox!

Frozen 2

Where to Watch: Disney+

We had to include Frozen 2 on our list, who could resist watching the sequel to everyone’s favourite animation? (Even if we still can’t get ‘Let it Go’ out of our heads…) Join Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

My Life as a Courgette

Where to Watch: Netflix

We tried our best to keep our list upbeat and include only happy films, so if you’re looking to laugh, this film is definitely not for you. But this exquisite Oscar-nominated animation about a boy in foster care and his orphan friends is a touching tale that should not be missed. Plus, it’s almost local: it was made in France and originally voiced in French. Get your hankies ready!

Spy Kids

Where to Watch: Netflix

We can’t believe that Robert Rodriguez (the director behind El Mariachi, Sin City and From Dusk Till Dawn) made this family favourite! The story of children trying to save their secret-agent parents from danger is one of the director’s best films.

Honourable Mention: Sesame Street

Ok, this isn’t a film, but a great resource during these trying times. Sesame Street has put together a heartfelt and interactive website for families self-isolating at home and we think you might enjoy it. The site is full of games, videos and art activities to help your family play and laugh together.