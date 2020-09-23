The Captivating Charm of Monaco Gardens

Monaco is captivating in its spectacular seascapes, bright sunshine, neatness and a good mixture of urban and resort town in one. A special charm is mirrored by the Principality through its many gardens and parks. Their diverse atmosphere is inviting you for a contemplative, inspirational walk to enjoy this carefully created beauty and serenity. Unfortunately, part of the spring and summer has been “stolen” due to the lockdown. Despite strict restrictions in many areas of life, the parks and gardens are now open and delight visitors with their freshness and beauty and now is the time to enjoy leisurely walks in these charming parts of the Principality.

We will take you across seven wonderful parks of the Principality, sharing their uniqueness. It will be up to you to choose your favourite.

The Garden of Princess Antoinette (Le Parc Princesse Antoinette)

Named after the elder sister of Monaco’s Prince Rainier III, the garden is whispering to you from the depth of its olive groves, described by Van Gogh as «something mysterious and very ancient, too beautiful…» Some of these traditional Mediterranean trees have been growing here for a hundred years. The Princess Antoinette Park multi-sports ground was recently opened after renovation.

54 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Seven days a week

– From 1 to 31 October and from 1 to 30 April — 8:30 to 18:00

– From November 1 to March 31 — 8:30 to 17:30

– From May 1 to September 30 — 8:30 to 19:00

Zoological Garden of Monaco (Le Jardin Animalier)

Prince Rainier III came back from a trip to Africa in 1954. But he did not return just on his own, bringing several species of predators and monkeys with him and his entourage. Back in their homeland, they were destined to be killed (due to old age or hunting injuries). The Prince was willing to give them a shelter in Monaco. He created a Zoological Garden on the southern slope of the Grimaldi Rock. The animals were gently looked after, and eventually the park was enriched by more species and exotic birds. Young visitors will find a particular delight roaming this park, just as in the Princess Antoinette Garden. Some quite unusual species for the European climate are awaiting you here.

Place du Canton, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Seven days a week

– From October to February — 10:00 to 12:00 – 14:00 to 17:00

– From March to May — 10:00 to 12:00 – 14:00 to 18:00

– From June to September — 9:00 to 12:00 – 14:00 to 19:00

Sundays — open from 14:00

The Fontvieille Landscape Park and the Princess Grace Rose Garden (Le Parc Paysager de Fontvieille and La Roseraie Princesse Grace)

The Fontvieille Park has a total surface of five hectares. It is home to a fragrant Princess Grace Rosary, surrounded by palm and olive trees and created in her memory by her husband, Prince Rainier III, back in 1984. The aroma of its more than 300 species is so enchanting that it often attracts lots of butterflies. Here you will find the flowers specially created for the Princely Family, but also for Edith Piaf, Brigitte Bardot and Charles Aznavour.

«To be able to fully enjoy the flowers, you must find time to spend with them», — says Princess Grace in «My Book of Flowers» (1980). Treat yourself to it, take the time and enjoy the beauty of the queen of flowers, the rose.

At the initiative of Prince Albert II, the Fontvieille park has been acquiring sculptures of famous contemporary artists from all over the world. This is one of the Prince’s contributions to the development of modern art in the Principality, already famous for a great variety of cultural events.

Avenue des Papalins, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Open all year round

– Winter hours — 9:00 to 18:00

– Summer hours — 9:00 to 19:00

The «Little Africa» Gardens (Les Jardins de la Petite Afrique)

The history of this garden, located just above the Monte-Carlo Casino, goes back to the end of the 19th century. It owes its exotic nature to its creator, a French botanist and gardener Édouard André. Its trees have gigantic roots spreading both under and over the ground. This garden truly transports you to an evergreen world of the tropics and subtropics.

Avenue de la Madone, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Seven days a week

Saint Martin and Saint Barbara Gardens (Les Jardins Saint-Martin and Sainte-Barbe)

Just at the Oceanographic Museum walls, right across from the sea, is the home of St. Martin and St. Barbara Gardens. Created in 1816, under the rule of Prince Honoré V, these were the first public gardens of Monaco. Strolling through the Mediterranean plants, you will get to admire some spectacular sea views, just as the French poet Guillaume Apollinaire did many years ago. He was truly inspired by these gardens.

Monaco-Ville, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Open at all times, up until sunset

The Japanese Garden (Le Jardin Japonais)

Fancy visiting the land of the rising sun? Take a walk towards the Grimaldi Forum. A serene Japanese garden is right there for your delight. It was created in 1994 on the initiative of Prince Rainier III. Here you will get to admire some traditional elements of the Japanese art of gardening, with its islets, a tea house, a waterfall, lanterns, stones, bridges and a pool with Koy carp. Its landscape architect, Yasuo Beppu, followed Zen principles, truly interpreting them, when creating this elegant Japanese garden in Monaco. It is therefore not just stylized, but actually represents a small piece of Japan in the Principality. Its space, contours and colours all align in peaceful harmony.

5 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Open all year round

– From November to March — 9:00 to 18:00

– From April to October — 9:00 to 19:00

The Exotic Garden and the Observatory Cave (Le Jardin Exotique et La Grotte de l’Observatoire)

Designed back early in the 20th century, the Exotic Garden is still remarkable for its abundance and extraordinary, sometimes even bizarre, shapes of succulents coming from the arid parts of our planet and well adapted to the Mediterranean climate. Strolling in the hot sunshine through the cacti and aloe plants with their moisture-storing leaves, you will experience a true visit to South American and South African countries. A grotto at the foot of the Exotic Garden rocky outcrop (once hosting the observatory) will plunge you into the coolness and intricate beauty of these rocks, fringing the cave walls. There are works currently taking place in and around the Observatory Cave to protect against loose rocks.

62 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Open all year round, except for November 19 and December 25.

– In February to October — from 9:00 to 18:00

– From May to September — from 9:00 to 19:00

– From November to January — from 9:00 to 17:00

The UNESCO Garden (Le Jardin de l’Unesco)

Located a stone’s throw from the Fontvieille shopping centre, the UNESCO Garden is a very nice little public garden. It is as if hidden from the eyes of tourists, so many are not aware of its existence. The UNESCO Garden is a place full of charm, a haven of greenery and tranquility, where you can enjoy the sun, fountains and a picnic in a relaxing atmosphere. Therefore, Monegasques like to spend their lunch break here. Sculptures make this dwarf garden a real open-air exhibition. The garden also offers beautiful views of the harbour and the old fortifications of the princely Rock.

Monaco-Ville, 98000 Monaco

Opening days and hours:

Seven days a week