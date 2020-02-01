Literally Iconic and Unique Must See Expo on the Rock – Bejewelled Embroidery of Byzantine Origin

A unique must-see Expo on the Rock for lovers of historic treasures of embroidery inter-laced with precious stones.

The history of the embroidery of orthodox icons set with precious stones and made with gold thread, goes back many centuries: from the time of the reign of the last Byzantine princess in Russia. Russian embroiderers were integral parts of many families of great princes and tsars. They have been known all over the world.

The tradition was abandoned during the 1917 revolution but fortunately has been revived by artist Natalia Gorkovenko and her studio in Moscow. For over 15 years the “Prikosnovénié” workshop has perpetuated and developed the ancient traditions of embroidery and icon decoration with the use of pearls, precious stones, glass beads, gold and mother-of-pearl threads.

The exhibition presents 24 unique works created at the “Prikosnovénié” workshop, including representations of “Saint Nicolas”, “Archangel Michael”, “Saint Virgin of Kazan”, “The Holy Royal Martyrs”, “Saint Virgin of Vladimir”, “Blessed Matrona of Moscow” and many others.

All the works are executed in the technique of ornamental needle painting and hand embroidery. All the icons are set with precious and semi-precious stones, including: emeralds, rubies, sapphires, amethysts, tourmalines, citrines, pomegranates, crystal, pearls, glass grains as well as gold and mother-of-pearl threads.

The works will be highlighted in the Notre-Dame-Immaculate Cathedral on the Rock of Monaco. In the coves and chapels of the Cathedral, visitors can discover the exhibition: the embroidered icons, but also some masterpieces of painted orthodox icons.

From the Atelier Prikosnovenie in Moscow to the Cathedral of Monaco

From February 15 to April 3, 2020

Exhibition produced by the Culture Service of the Diocese of Monaco in collaboration with the Honorary Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Monaco

Exhibition curator: Countess Natalia Valevskaya Savoretti

General sponsor of the project: Association “Paroisse desSaints Martyrs Royaux à Monaco”