Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020 postponed

The 8th edition of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, including the exclusive fashion show by Ermanno Scervino, announced for the month of May, has been postponed to a later date yet to be defined, due to the global emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision has been taken as an act of responsibility and respect for the difficult situation in progress and the planetary health crisis, making it necessary to respect isolation rules to arrive to a prompt favorable resolution of the present unfortunate circumstances.

“Ours is a dutiful gesture towards the guests and people involved in the event, in the name of protecting everyone’s health and safety,” explained Federica Nardoni Spinetta, creator of the event and President and Founder of the Chambre Monegasque de la Mode. “Our thoughts and solidarity go to the victims of Covid-19 around the world, and everybody who is in the front line fighting against this terrible pathology.”

We are studying several hypotheses regarding the postponement of the MCFW depending on the progress of the present epidemic. We will follow Monaco Authorities’s resolutions before making any decision, to ensure the protection of each individual concerned in compliance with recommendations from the international health authorities.

Furthermore, the management of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, in line with the priority that has always been given to sustainability and ethics, joins the worldwide calls for need to respect the isolation rules in the name of everybody’s safety and world solidarity that is now more critical than ever.