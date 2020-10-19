A new photo of princely twins was published and other news

On October 17, 2020, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their twins Prince Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, Marquis of Baux (Jacques Honoré Rainier Grimaldi Marquis de Baux) and his sister Gabriella Thérèse Marie Grimaldi the Princess of Monaco and the Countess de Carlades, attended the premiere of the Ballet de Monte-Carlo in the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday October 17th 2020. The picture of the twins has been published by Princess Charlene on her Instagram page.

Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi at the Prince Pierre Foundation’s 2020 award ceremony

On October 13, 2020, Princess Caroline of Hanover and Charlotte Casiraghi attended The Prince Pierre Foundation’s 2020 award ceremony.

The winners of the 2020 competition were announced on the October 13 at the Foundation Prize at the Opéra Garnier in Monaco, presented by Arnaud Merlin, writer, journalist and producer France Musique.

2020 winners:

– Literary Prize,

– Grant for discovery,

– A favorite of high school students,

– Prize of the Principality, awarded jointly with Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco.

Created in 1951, the Literary Prize is awarded to a famous French-speaking writer for all his work.

Laureate of the Literary Prize 2020 – Christian BOBIN.

The Discovery Grant, created in 2001 on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Literature Prize, is awarded annually to honor a French-speaking author for the publication of his first work of fiction. Authors who entered the 2020 Discovery Grant competition:

– Salome BERLEMONT-GILLE for First That Fall, Éditions Grasset! The opening is Salome BERLEMON-GILS.

“High School Shop”, created in 2007 in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports, is awarded by a jury of high school students from institutions of the Principality based on selected early novels. The winner of the Coup de Cœur competition for high school students is Mathieu PALIN.



The Principality Prize, established in 2017 and awarded jointly with Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco, recognizes an author for all his or her philosophical works. This prize is awarded for a lifetime written in the field of philosophy – a unique work that opened up new possibilities in the field of philosophy and laid the foundation for various approaches to science, politics, theology, history, etc. anthropology, ethics or psychoanalysis. Winner of the Principality Prize – Hélène CIXOUS.