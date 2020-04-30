BeMed launches Calls to Action to Reduce Plastic

BeMed is launching a call for projects to reduce plastic pollution on the Mediterranean islands. True tourist hotspots, the Mediterranean islands are strongly impacted by plastic pollution. However, their small size means that a more rapid impact from actions aimed at reducing plastic pollution is possible.

The call for projects is aimed at anyone whose legal status allows them to receive grants. Acceptable proposals include: actions that are part of a project which is already underway; actions which compliment a completed project; reproducing actions that have proven to be effective.

The call is open until Sunday 21 June 2020.

Project start date: from October 2020.

Project duration: 24 months maximum (end of project no later than 30 September 2022).

Eligible countries: The call for projects concerns the islands of all the countries around the Mediterranean. BeMed contribution for each project: up to 100,000 euros maximum.

Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed) initiative

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Tara Océan Foundation, Surfrider Foundation Europe and the Mava Foundation teamed up to give life to the Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed) initiative during an international conference in 2015. BeMed is committed to combatting plastic pollution at the source by supporting small local projects. By strengthening the capacities of regional players and bringing them together, BeMed facilitates the sharing of experience while inspiring good environmental practices in the Mediterranean basin.