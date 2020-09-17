Cecilia Bartoli & Musicians of Prince-Monaco will be spreading musical harmonies at the Casino Square

An amazing music event is about to be staged in the heart of Monte-Carlo. Cecilia Bartoli and the full ‘Musiciens du Prince-Monaco’ (Musicians of Prince-Monaco) orchestra will inaugurate the new designed Monte-Carlo Casino Square on Saturday the 19th September 2020 at 7:30 p.m. This unique concert upon reservation, sponsored by Société des Bains de Mer and Opéra de Monte-Carlo, is intended to be remembered in the history of the Principality. The world-famous Mezzo-Soprano, known as one of the most virtuous voices in the world, will perform with a special musical ensemble made of the best international musicians playing ancient instruments.

The ‘Musiciens du Prince-Monaco’, with the support of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and H.R.H. Princess of Hanover, is artistically directed by Cecilia Bartoli and have achieved a great success since its creation in July 2016. Bartoli’s main mission is to allow new talents to emerge in the name of the best classical music tradition. Thus, in 2018, the label ‘mentored by Bartoli’ was created by Cecilia Bartoli – Music Foundation in order to guarantee the best quality outcome in the musical scene.

In harmony with the orchestra musical repertoire, influenced by the tradition of European noble Courts of 17th and 18th centuries, the maestros will play a series of pivotal musical pieces including Gioacchino Rossini, Georg Friedrich Händel, the ‘Te Deum’ by Marc-Antoine Charpentier and some Italian classics like ‘Non ti scordar di me’ (Don’t forget about me) by Ernesto de Curtis as well as ‘Munasterio ‘e Santa Chiara’ (Saint Clare Monastery) by Alberto Barberis. The new architectural environment outside the Casino, unveiled in early June, is becoming the perfect location for exclusive concerts like this premiere, guaranteeing all health and safety measures.

“For the Opera of Monte-Carlo, this is like winking [at the future] and a real pleasure to highlight the talent of Cecilia Bartoli who is going to undertake the direction of Monaco’s Opera in January 2023”, pointed out Jean-Louis Grinda, current Director of the prestigious institution, at the press conference on Monday the 14th – “this extraordinary concert will be a preview of the new Opera Season”, he added.

“We couldn’t imagine a better cultural event to be set in the Casino Square, whose open and flexible design is suitable to host such a type of public events”, stressed Jean-Luc Biamonti, Deputy Chairman of Société des Bains de Mer, during his welcoming speech.

The orchestra will be chaired by Gianluca Capuano, skilled Italian conductor who has been performing in prestigious international concerts in Europe, United States, Russia and Japan. After a long-time collaboration with Cecilia Bartoli, following her on stage within topical music festivals like Salzburg, he has been appointed as official director of the “Musiciens du Prince-Monaco” since 2019.

For any further detail please visit: www.opera.mc