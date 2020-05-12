“Children and Future” and Monaco Telecom Thrill 100 Fortunate Seniors in Alliance with the Mairie of Monaco

The City of Monaco has given 100 digital tablets to 100 beneficiaries of its Home Support services. This is all thanks to the association “Children and Future” and Monaco Telecom.

They are fighting to ease the isolation of our elders by being by their side on a daily basis. This all helps to foster the intergenerational bonds that are at the heart of the daily missions of the staff of the Service for Seniors and de l’Action Sociale.

It is within the framework of these missions, more than ever essential, that the City of Monaco, in partnership with the association “Children and Future” and Monaco Telecom, wished to provide 100 digital tablets to 100 beneficiaries of its services. Often in the past isolated without any Wi-Fi connection at their home, with these tablets they can keep eye contact with their loved ones while respecting the distancing in force in this delicate period of the health crisis. The Auxiliaries who take care of these people on a daily basis also will provide help in guiding them in the operation of the tablets.

The “Children and Future” association, the annual organizer of the “No Finish Line” event, financed the purchase of these 100 digital tablets. Monaco Telecom is providing free 4G connection until the end of the year. After this date, the cost of the annual subscription will be shared equally (50%) between the Monegasque operator Monaco Telecom and the City Council, which also offers protective cases.

So 100 tablets were received in the City Hall by Mayor Georges Marsan, surrounded by his Assistants Camille Svara, in charge of Social Affairs, Nicolas Croesi, in charge of Digital Transition and Jacques Pastor, in the presence of Ariane Favaloro, President of “Children and Future” and Martin Peronnet, Managing Director of Monaco Télécom.

And those fortunate seniors to whom the tablets are donated can look forward to a brighter future with safe enhanced social interaction via their new tablets.