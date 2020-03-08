The eight samples taken last week being negative, the Minister of State confirmed that “the Principality still has only one confirmed case of coronavirus“.

During a new press briefing on the Covid 19 crisis, Serge Telle welcomed “the individual awareness demonstrated by the Monegasque population in the implementation of the measures operated by the Government since January 30. We remain mobilized and vigilant in the face of the virus”, said the Minister of State.

Health Situation

Didier Gamerdinger was reassuring about the state of health of the single positive case:

“this Monegasque patient is asymptomatic and we therefore envisage a return home with controlled confinement“.

The Minister of Health and Social Affairs recalled that, since yesterday evening, the map of risk areas now includes the province of Asti in Piedmont and the Haute-Savoie commune of La Balme-de-Sillingy.

There is a new information source: a dedicated call center for all information on the coronavirus (92.05.55.00) which has already received more than 60 calls and 35 emails (covid19@gouv.mc), in one day.

The Minister indicated that, for a few days, the screening tests for Covid 19 had been carried out at the CHU in Nice, which has obtained a device will allow results to be obtained in 35 minutes instead of 4 hours: “The Principality is now planning to acquire such equipment”, also confirmed Mr. Gamerdinger.

Social Security

Concerning employees in confinement following a stay in a risk zone (nearly 400 people in total between private, public and independent sectors), the Minister made it clear that the social security funds will not apply if a person knowingly goes to one of these clearly identified areas. Likewise, above and beyond compensation of 7,830 euros, the employee will not be 100% supported but according to a sliding scale.

Concerning employers this time, in the event of difficulties and in particular, in the case of a significant drop in turnover they may request for deferred payment of social security contributions or have recourse to a status of “temporary total unemployment” in order to avoid redundancies.

Absenteeism

Finally, Christophe Prat, Director General of the Interior Department, indicated that absenteeism in schools continued to decrease: 15% absent among students (20% on the day of school), against about 10% at the same time last year.

Congresses and Fairs

Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and the Economy, then announced that ” …..with regard to cancellations and postponements of congresses and fairs, in concert with local professionals and organizers, everything is being done to reduce the impact on the 1st and the start of the second quarter, hoping for a rebound by the end of the year, “taking the example of the Anti-Aging Congress planned for April and postponed to November.

Alpes Maritimes

Tourism, including Nice and Cannes which comprises close to 40% of economic activity is seeing a significant impact from the Coronavirus affair. A fund of 5 million euros has been announced in order to compensate enterprises severely effected. In addition a fund of 100.000 euros is being made available to aid research into the coronavirus.

List of Congresses and Fairs Impacted

Monaco Anime Game International – MAGIC (initially scheduled 7 March – postponed to 26/27 February 2021),

Aesthetic & anti-aging Medicine World Congress – AMWC (scheduled for 2nd to 4th April – postponed to 5/7 November 2020),

James Bond – No Time To Die Premiere (scheduled 7 April – new date to be confirmed later),

artmonte-carlo (initially scheduled 1/3 May 2020 – postponed to 29 April/2 May 2021)

Monaco Blue Initiative (initially scheduled 22/23 March 2020 – postponed to end of March 2021),

Gala (Femme Leader Mondiales) Women Leaders of the World, Monaco on 2 April is cancelled.