Cyclist Peter Sagan appointed Ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Sagan as Ambassador of the Foundation.

Slovak racing cyclist Peter Sagan is considered one of the most talented athletes in his discipline and generation with 113 professional victories. He is a member of the German BORA-hansgrohe team.

Born 26 January 1990, Peter Sagan is one of the best sprint cyclists in the world.

A talented and charismatic sportsman, he is the only cyclist to have won three consecutive road world champion titles, the last of which was in 2017 in Bergen, Norway.

Since 2012, he has won the green jersey seven times and has broken the all-time record for the highest number of consecutive green jersey titles in the Tour de France.

A dedicated sportsman, Peter invests in causes that are dear to him.

In July 2017, Peter Sagan joined the C40 association which fights against global warming in the biggest cities of the world. He is named “C40 Goodwill Ambassador for Biking Cities” and promotes the use of bicycles as an environmentally friendly form of transportation in cities.

He is also the promoter of the “Peter Sagan Academy” mixed cycling club in his home town and of the “Peter Sagan kids Tour” organised across Slovakia.

Today, he wanted to give his support alongside H.S.H. Princess Charlene by joining the ambassadors of the Princess Charlene Foundation, whose sporting values he shares.

«It is a great honour and privilege for me to become an Ambassador of the Princess Charlene Foundation and contribute to its important mission. Since its foundation in 2012, it has helped save lives from drowning by teaching underprivileged children from all over the world to swim but also giving them hope through sports. As a professional athlete, I think it is my duty to provide my active support, wherever and whenever I can, to all such initiatives.»

