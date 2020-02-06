Princess Charlene Foundation is holding its First Gala

The first edition of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation gala dinner will take place on 16 May at the Salle des Etoiles. Details of the fundraising gala dinner have not yet been revealed, but several big names from the sporting and artistic world are expected to be there. An auction will also be organized during the evening which will be offering unique objects and exceptional experiences.

The foundation works to develop the values ​​of sport and fight against drowning. Since the creation of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and at the end of 2019, nearly 730,000 people, mainly children, have benefited in 34 countries from the “Learn to Swim”, “Water Safety, for prevention of drowning” and “Sport & Education, to build around the values of sport” programs.

One such program just wrapped up in Dakar for the sixth consecutive year. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation teamed up with La Maison du Rugby Association in Dakar for the Learn to Swim to Save Lives in Senegal project. The learning sessions took place at sea and started in July 2019 and ran until early November for the regions of Saint-Louis, Kaolack, Thiès and Fatick; and until December in Dakar. Over 1,400 children and adolescents aged 5 to 16 learned swimming and the basics of safety at sea.

In addition to raising awareness among young people about the risks of drowning, one of the objectives of the foundation is to encourage the regular practice of swimming. Besides teaching children the joys of swimming, adults are also trained in teaching, supervision and drowning prevention.

In 2019 alone, thirty-five projects were set up by the Foundation in fifteen countries. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s very first Gala will raise funds to develop even more projects around the world.