“Ever In Monaco” Gets September Off To An Electric Start

Every event in the Principality feels extra-special, now the quarantine is over – including EVER Monaco which will take place from September 10 to 12 at the Grimaldi Forum.

EVER Monaco has been the largest event dedicated to sustainable mobility and renewable energy in the Principality since 2005, and one of the oldest in Europe. The biggest car and two-wheel manufacturers, energy companies and players in both the sustainable housing and nautical industry are regulars at the exhibition, which benefits from Grimaldi’s privileged location to showcase their products. The Prince Albert II Foundation and SMEG (Société Monegasque de l’Electricite et du Gaz) are the institutional sponsors.

«Whether on two or four wheels, and even on the water in partnership with the Yacht-Club de Monaco, we can see that the world is more and more concerned with clean mobility – based on electric propulsion. The history of our event proves how avant-garde EVER Monaco has been, having since 2006 come to share Monaco’s vision of tomorrow’s mobility. Today Honda Motor Europe Ltd Branch France, becomes for the first year the official partner of our event», tells enthusiastically H.E.M. Bernard Fautrier, President of EVER.

The first Honda 100% electric model

Mr. Christophe Decultot, Vice-President of Honda Motor Europe noted The Honda brand has always been loyal to EVER Monaco, which for 15 years in the Principality has been presenting their vision of the future.

It’s an opportunity not to miss the launching of the first Honda 100% electric model. If you still prefer a hybrid the new Jazz Hybrid and the CR-V Hybrid are also in the spotlight.

As in 2019, EVER Monaco will take up residence in the Diaghilev area of ​​the Grimaldi Forum, with direct access from the forecourt. The Ride and Drive area, the starting point for testing in the streets of the Principality, has been extended, as has the test track located inside, dedicated to testing small vehicles.

Expect to see surprise entertainment punctuating this not-to-be-missed edition again rich in events, inside and outside.

For more information: www.ever-monaco.com