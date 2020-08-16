Festive Picnics every Thursday at Place du Casino Gardens

It’s already August, but despite the pandemic, Monaco’s festive summer is far from over. Every Thursday evening until 21 August, the new Place du Casino gardens are being transformed into a whimsical pop-up picnic area by Mada One restaurant. The fun, festive and culinary activities with a chic, bohemian ambiance are a refreshing way to enjoy an evening. Picnickers can take in a beautiful sunset with a view of the newly renovated Place du Casino.

Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin has been creating the menu for the picnic events, based on his “snackonomy” concept, with additional offerings from Veuve Clicquot. The next picnic baskets will include salmons rillette with dill, dry sausage with herbs, camembert cheese and crackers, green lentil salad with spinach, farm chicken breast, quinoa tabbouleh, red berry Tchok and rosé wine or champagne.

“To ensure the best food quality and taste, our chef Marcel Ravin at Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort has his own organic vegetable garden. After a cautious selection, the ingredients are cooked and prepared to unravel their real taste,” the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer wrote on their social media.

The picnic events are held from 6:30pm until 10:30pm. Picnic baskets cost €80-€120 for two people with children picnic baskets available for the little ones at €18. Live musical performances will keep picnickers happy and shops along the Monte-Carlo Shopping Promenade will stay open late during the Thursday events. Reservation is required and picnics will be cancelled in the event of rain.

To help keep everyone safe, new regulations will be followed including social distancing and the use of masks. According to the SBM’s website, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is following the Covid-19 epidemic very closely and is focused on ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers.