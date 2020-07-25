Monaco-Ville launches “Jeudis du Rocher” and other Monaco news

It’s has been an interesting week in Monaco, don’t miss any news about the Principality with HelloMonaco digest.

Merchants in Monaco-Ville have come together to launch “Jeudis du Rocher” in order to attract more clientele and give back to the community. Businesses in Monaco-Ville are still suffering from a drop in customers due to the ongoing pandemic. But tourist crowds are slowly returning and new ideas like Jeudis du Rocher are bringing a sense of hope back to business owners.

AS Monaco are obviously determined to find the coach that can take AS Monaco to the top of the French league and Europe. If it takes a revolving door to get the right fit for the Club at this moment in its history – so be it.

And so ASM announce the arrival of Niko Kovac as head coach. The Croatian has signed on a 3 year contract with an option to extend.

Guillaume Rose, Executive Managing Director of the Monaco Economic Board and Justin Highman, his Deputy travelled to Paris recently in order to prepare in advance for 2021 and thus participate in the expected economic recovery.

The Ballet of Monte Carlo are currently much in demand. And this is despite the coronavirus shock to the culture sector around the world. They have a “dance-card” that is filling while colleagues in normally busy theatres in the United States and elsewhere are unable put on performances. The cancellation of July’s spectacular “F(ê)aites de la Dance” in Casino Square was a casualty of a “health-safety-first” policy. The Principality has been erring on the side of caution – avoiding creating crowds.

Monacair, the luxury helicopter airline company, recently announced that it will be laying off almost half of its staff, or 32 employees out of a total of 76. One of the helicopter company’s main service is taxiing customers between Nice airport and Monaco in 7 minutes. During the ongoing pandemic, most people have stopped travelling, which has come as a blow to many tourism services.

It’s a tale of two completely different teams at the moment – Mercedes versus Ferrari.

The Hungarian Grand Prix could have seen Ferrari at least put up a fight. In qualifying there were signs of hope with LeClercand Vettel taking the third row of the grid in fifth and sixth. It’s a sign of a fundamental problem when that is looked upon as good news.

Mask-up in France. It’s the law in public spaces inside – including shops, covered markets and administrative buildings. There is a fine of 135 euros if you don’t do so.

There have been upsurges in cases of Covid–19. Most of them are isolated to specific locations like care homes – or identifiable to foreign travellers. Some of it is due to Summer family reunions.

In a major step forward for energy saving and sustainable lifestyles Carrefour Monaco has signed the National Pact for Energy Transition.

The recent arrival of the new Director, Rémi Feipeler, has instilled a new conception of ethical and responsible purchasing, as well as many positive changes in the area of ​​energy transition.

The National Council unanimously voted for a bill that will allow self-employed people in Monaco to receive family benefits. The bill also clarified and updated the definition of “head of household” as someone of any gender, a mo

France’s ambassador to the Principality recently made an announcement that President Macron will make an official visit to Monaco within the next few months.

The announcement was made on Bastille Day to a limited number of invited guests on the terraces of the Casino.