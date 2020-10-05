Gold Standard Group unveiled G999 a revolutionary Blockchain Ecosystem designed to aiming high

The world of cryptocurrency is likely to take a big step forward and the Principality seems to be the perfect place where to test innovation. This is why GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation, leading German Software, IT and Blockchain Powerhouse, chose One Monte Carlo Conference Centre to launch on Friday the 2nd October 2020 an unprecedented technology aimed at making cryptocurrency transactions much easier and faster. Within a glamourous opening ceremony in the iconic Salle des Arts, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board at GSB, and his team presented G999 a unique electronic cash system, card device and App, inspired by the deflationary token economic model, that allows fast payments, micro fees and a wide variety of further options including a communication network that guarantees total privacy to customers.

“Enjoy the great future of digital era”, announced the GSB Chairman by introducing Alexandre Cochinedaou, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of GSB group, chairing the work task force. G999 is grounded on the idea that Blockchain technology must ensure compliance with the environment, notably boosting energy saving. At the same time, it meets the need to manage personal data in a completely secure and riskless space, apart from the mainstream Web network through a decentralized data centre. Since 2019, in fact, G999 has being making it possible to store, trade and use tokens almost simultaneously in a broad ecosystem without depending on any intermediary like banks or payment processors. Moreover, it provides for the first time an inter-wallet communication, a spam-hacker-free email service and voice-&-chat system, fully integrated in the platform.

“Blockchain is not just bitcoin, it is something great that you can use for different purposes in about all industry sectors”, pointed out Josip Heit (J.H.) during the international press conference. “In my opinion, it is one of the best tech creation in modern times”, he added. “As for the costs of the Blockchain platform, they are going to be calculated dynamically according to the size of information you are sending through it; our aim is to make this technology fully accessible to anyone worldwide”, highlighted the CTO. G999, in fact, is going to interact continuously with users informing them the actual balance according to its use in transparency. “To prevent spamming, we introduced a charging system that makes any vicious message so expensive that it will hinder its spreading”, he added.

“Our Blockchain ecosystem is open-source based on computer technology that allows everybody to develop his new or already-established business on a proof-of-stake model”, stressed GSB Chairman. A targeted Academy was also created to support everyone periodically in all steps with texts and technical videos to help the use of this new tool in a simple and safe manner. “We truly believe that only a well-informed community is capable of taking advantage from the whole ecosystem”, underlined Alexandre Cochinedaou. Thus, G999 has a multitasking nature enabling information tokens and additional espionage-proof services without risking external manipulations.

HelloMonaco: where does the name G999 come from?

J.H.: ‘G’ derives from the initial of ‘Gold’ since our company is based on gold market with the purpose to transport this precious metal around the world in an easier way for merchants and users. We explored then something more so that we have conceived a new communication system for the last two years focusing on security and efficiency. G999 is the outcome.

HelloMonaco: do you consider the current economic crisis due to the pandemic as an opportunity or an obstacle to foster G999?

J.H.: I am not in the position to give a financial piece of advice. In my view, I trust in digitalisation and any existing infrastructure connected with it. There are many improvements we can create to speed world economy operations and make them user-friendly, in this regard. I am pretty sure, then, that this will be more and more a crucial field in our day.

In conclusion, G999 opens the door to a maybe not so distant future where circulating currencies will not exist anymore being replaced by a global virtual monetary system. And we are quite sure that the Principality will play a primary role in developing innovative cash solutions in world preview.

For further details about G999: https://g999main.net

Gold Standard Banking official website: https://gsb.gold/about-us