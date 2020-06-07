Many Services Are Opening up to Create a Full Life in Monaco

The Monaco City Council is continuing to reopen its services as the health situation in the Principality improves and optimism takes hold.

The Princess Antoinette Park

Open from Wednesday June 10. Parents are asked to clean their children’s hands with hydroalcoholic gel before and after each contact with the play areas. Mini-golf will be open soon. The birthday room will remain closed.

Rainier III Nautical Stadium

From June 15, it will again be possible to take advantage of the Rainier III Nautical Stadium by following the new instructions:

Entry and exit are as before via the main entrance, quai Albert 1er.

The box is equipped with plexiglass and hydroalcolic gel is available.

Inside, there is a traffic flow system. Access to the pool will be via the locker rooms on the Le Nautic restaurant side and exit through the cloakroom on the Hercule Fitness Club side.

The use of individual changing rooms is possible but no clothing can be left there. People will be asked to go to the edge of the pool with their personal bag and clothes.

The indoor showers will be accessible with a direction of circulation indicated. Outdoor showers are also available.

70 deckchairs and parasols (instead of 220) will be installed. For the same family a grouping of 2 to 4 deckchairs maximum is authorized, and a distance of 2 meters minimum between each person or group of people. Every day the deckchairs and parasols are disinfected and renewed if the user changes during the day.

Possibility of free swimming while respecting social distances between swimmers.

3 water lanes, diving boards and the slide will be installed at certain times of the day.

Individual swimming lessons are possible by reservation only.

Hercule Fitness Club

The Club will reopen 7 days a week at the usual times. A traffic flow is set up with access by the main door and exit by the pergola and the PMR ramp of the Stade Nautique Rainier III.

The bodybuilding-cardio apparatus is accessible by online reservation with a maximum of 8 people (1 machine out of 2 in operation).

Resumption of outdoor lessons (pergola) and indoors with a limitation of 8 people.

The pergola is accessible for individual coaching and by reservation only.

The spinning room, saunas and lockers will not be accessible for the moment.

Whenever possible, you should go dressed in an appropriate sports outfit, and be sure to take a towel and a different pair of shoes for the interior.

Book online via the HeitzFit 3.0 application or directly on the town hall website (www.mairie.mc) from Thursday 11 June. Reservation possible from week to week, cancellation is possible up to 2 hours before the start of the sessions.

The Media Library of Monaco

All sites are opening – Louis Notari Library, Video Library – José Notari Sound Library, Caroline Library and Toy Library – during summer hours.

Possible on site are: loan, loan extension, returns, registrations. Home delivery is maintained for people residing in Monaco and having difficulty getting around.

Consultation and work on site as well as the use of public resources (computers, photocopiers) are not allowed. The airlock for decontamination of returned documents is being maintained.

Hand disinfection at the entrance and wearing a mask are compulsory at all sites. The number of people and the duration of presence on site are limited.

The Princess Stéphanie gymnasium

The Gym has reopened for high performance athletes.

Toilets

8 of the 19 public toilets managed by the Service du Domaine Communal – Commerce, Halles et Marchés have already reopened their doors (Rose garden, Oceanographic Museum, Circus, slipway, Place d’Armes, Quai Hirondelle, Saint-Martin and place des Moulins).

The mini-club, managed by the Early Years and Families Service

The Club usually welcomes children aged 3 to 12, but will not be able to open its doors for the summer of 2020 in the current context.

Jardin Exotique

The Jardin Exotique will remain closed until January 2021. This closure will make it possible to carry out major work at the level of the rocks and to repair the footbridges.

List of sites and establishments that will remain closed until September 2020

– The Saint-Charles swimming pool

– The Léo Ferré Space

.- At Casa d´i Soci, the House of Associations

– The Moneghetti Stadium

– The Rainier III Academy. Registration for new students is open until September 3, 2020 on the website. Re-registrations will take place from July 3, 2020.

– The Superior School of Plastic Arts – Pavillon Bosio.