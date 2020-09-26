Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health 2020 dedicated to the Ocean, Earth and Humanity Triumphs

The Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health featured Sting as guest of honour at this fourth edition dedicated to the Ocean, Earth and Humanity. Accompanied by HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco chaired the Gala which took place this Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Sharing the Sovereign Prince’s commitment to the preservation of the Planet, Dame Helen Mirren, Kate Beckinsale and Andy Garcia were the Masters of Ceremonies. Singer Leona Lewis lit up the stage in the early evening, before Sting played and sang covers of some of the biggest hits of his career.

Among the personalities who also walked the blue carpet were actor Johnny Depp, actresses Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Sienna Miller (“The Loudest Voice” “Wander Darkly”), as well as Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect”) and model, actress and activist Naomi Campbell; Alton Mason and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

International icon of the music scene, Sting received the Special Prize from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation for his exemplary environmental commitment, notably through the Rainforest Foundation, which he co-founded in 1989.

Helping Indigenous Peoples

It was following a promise made to the indigenous chief Raoni of the Kayapó tribe that Sting, Trudie Styler and Dr Franca Sciuto created the Rainforest Foundation to help the Chief and his people obtain legal rights to their ancestral lands. The Rainforest Fund, as it is known today, has worked alongside indigenous communities through nearly 300 projects in more than 20 countries, with particular emphasis on the human rights of indigenous peoples and their communities, fighting against illegal loggers, settlers and mining and oil interests.

Encouragement from Prince Albert

“The commitment of all those who work for the preservation of our Planet, of all those who support their actions in a determined way, of your involvement, so many reasons which have led us to maintain this evening. And we did it because the difficult situation we are going through does not erase environmental emergencies, on the contrary”.

“Our health depends on the health of the environment in which we live (…) This is why, more than ever, we must continue our efforts and our actions to protect our planet for future generations”.

The gala auction raised funds for the Foundation’s actions in the field, in particular in fighting climate change, the loss of biodiversity, and access to water. The funds are particularly necessary in these difficult economic times.

Under the Auctioneer’s Hammer

Under the hammer of Simon de Pury, were works by Joan Miró, Roberto Matta and Banksy, fine jewellery and unforgettable experiences that have seduced amateurs and collectors alike. The Prince and Princess of Monaco offered exceptional experiences including the autographed Waterbike with which H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco made the incredible crossing between Calvi and Monaco.

Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

“For 15 years, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has supported projects aimed at restoring the balance between Man and Nature”, declared Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed our fragility as a species and sends us a very clear message: our own health is closely linked to planetary health.”

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation was also proud to join forces this year with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Monegasque Red Cross in order to support humanitarian projects. common issues related to the fight against the global pandemic and climate change.

Prioritizing Health

The Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health was held in accordance with exceptional reinforced health protocols. The health of guests and all staff working backstage was a priority.