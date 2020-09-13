Oceanco announces five +100m projects under construction and other yacht news

6,500 Miles In Less Than Two Months Combininig Unique Performance With Extreme Luxury

In just two months since delivery, the Owner of the OTAM 80 HT Attitude has travelled over 6,500 miles in the Mediterranean Sea, proving that the claims on the yacht’s performance and reliability are true. With her gunmetal grey hull and white topsides, the sleek Attitude embodies the mission of the OTAM brand to create full-custom, sporty yachts tailored to the individual preferences of its discerning clients. On specific request of the owner, bespoke features include the restyled foredeck with large sunbed and height-adjustable table to maximise the usability of this open-air space. In fact, combined with the aft cockpit and its horseshoe-shaped sofa seating, the available exterior space is double that of previous models. The impression upon boarding is that of stepping onto a vessel far larger than an 24-meters yacht. This is partly possible thanks to the valued collaboration with Umberto Tagliavini Marine Design&Services, one of the historical partners of the Genoa-based shipyard. The four-cabin interior layout comprises a full-beam master suite amidships, a twin guest cabin on the portside and a forward VIP suite with generous ceiling heights of 2.10m. With its twin MTU main engines (2600hp each), coupled to Arneson drives, the sixth hull in the OTAM 80 series has confirmed a maximum speed of 50 knots.

Taking Shape Project 404

Today, Royal Huisman’s Project 404 took a major step forward with the turning of her impressive hull; a spectacle proudly watched by her Owners and their design and build team at the shipyard headquarters in Vollenhove. Project 404, aka MM597, was designed by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design and built by Royal Huisman’s craftsmen. In an inspiring new affiliation, Studio Liaigre – the French interior designers – excelled to create her interior, which is currently under construction at the shipyard’s joinery hall. Out in the open, the eye is immediately drawn to Project 404’s iconic reversed bow and her sleek, powerful hull lines. At the request of her Owners, Royal Huisman tantalizingly kept her design a closely guarded secret, but this first airing of her Alustar aluminium hull unavoidably reveals a treasure of distinguishing features – disclosed by the cutouts which have been prepared. Under the waterline are further innovations. To facilitate the yacht’s high-performance characteristics, Project 404 will have a lift keel, retractable propulsion, and twin carbon rudders. These will both make her a regatta winner, and take her to breathtaking long-range exploration destinations, worldwide.

Oceanco announces five +100m projects currently under construction

Oceanco currently has five projects under construction, one of which measures 125 meters in length and is set to become the largest project of its kind ever undertaken in the Netherlands. As a renowned thought leader in yacht construction, Oceanco continues to forge a pathway with its authentic and holistic approach to innovation, efficiency and sustainability, thereby optimizing its build process and reducing risk for all stakeholders involved, from the Owners to the technical equipment suppliers to the fellow expert makers. Although the exterior and interior styling of superyachts has progressed significantly over time, we still witness similar technical formats and standards that are deeply rooted in general proportions, form and gross tonnage. These standards have been so far developed and fine-tuned over time that they are hardly being challenged anymore, and the result is a stagnation in innovation. A shipyard should be investing in its own green technology, not just placing it on yachts. Naturally, innovative design can only be realized when there is access to state-of-the-art facilities. This is why Oceanco has undertaken a €100 million investment in its facilities over recent years, both for the earlier construction stages in Zwijndrecht and the final outfitting stages in nearby Alblasserdam.