The 4th edition of Monaco’s International Motor Show will be putting electric, hybrid and new energies in the spotlight. Taking place from 5 to 8 March at the Quai Albert Ier, the motor show will feature over 70 exhibitors, including some of the biggest names in the car world. Car lovers will be looking forward to one of the most anticipated events at the SIAM: the launch of the Porsche Taycan Electric, which will take place on Thursday evening. The brand new Volvo XC40 Plug-In Hybrid will also be on display alongside the Audi E-Tron, the new Lexus Hybrid and displays by Maserati, Lamborghini and many more.

Organized in the gigantic transparent structures on Monaco’s port, with a view of the sea, visitors will be able to discover the latest in automotive and mobility innovations in a beautiful setting, and possibly leave the event behind the wheel of their very own brand new car.

Activities on the agenda

Many activities are on the agenda, from road vehicle tests to racing simulators and an e-sport competition organized by Virtual Speed. Children will be able to look at scale car models, visitors will be able to discover engineering school prototypes and unique cars, like the Go Green Energy electric mini-cars (by ASPP Technology).

The show’s opening hours have been extended to offer everyone the opportunity to visit the motor show, on Thursday 5 March and Friday 6 March closing time will be 8 p.m. And if visitors get hungry, restaurants will be open on site this year for any rumbling tummies.

Placed under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monaco SIAM 2020 will be an event which presents the future of automobile mobility. The latest in car technologies and innovations: from the electric urban car to the most luxurious hybrids, including concept cars, prototypes, as well as innovative equipment and technologies (charging systems, applications, connectivity) will be on display.

This year’s Monaco SIAM will be a place where visitors can experience a whole world of automobile technology by seeing and even climbing aboard new cars running on new energies for a better, greener tomorrow.