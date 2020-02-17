Prince Albert accomplishes the Deepest Dive in the Mediterranean and other princely news

Prince Albert attends ‘The Last Game’ Hockey Event for Climate Change

‘The Last Game’ stopped in Monaco for an ice hockey event for climate change awareness, attended by Prince Albert. Organized by hockey coach Slava Fetisov, the event had the aim of drawing attention to the devastating effects of climate change in the Polar Regions, some of the most vulnerable places on our planet.

After HSH Prince Albert II kicked off the match, the Russian and Monegasque players took to the ice. A masterclass dedicated to youth players was also organized at the end of the event.

The stakes are high and the consequences of climate change are already visible in the Polar regions: Arctic ice and terrestrial glaciers are melting at a much faster rate than previously forecast.

Prince Albert accomplishes the Deepest Dive in the Mediterranean

On 9 and 10 February, Prince Albert traveled to Kalamata, Greece, as part of the Monaco Explorations, and joined the Caladan Ocean expedition team, led by the explorer Victor Vescovo. The purpose of this mission was to descend into the Calypso pit, located southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula.

On Monday 10 February, Victor Vescovo and HSH Prince Albert reached a depth of 5,109 metres, the deepest point of the Mediterranean Sea. The dive, which lasted nearly five hours, was made aboard a submersible equipped with a sonar system and other instruments enabling it to reach the extreme depths. During the dive, a large amount of plastic debris (bags, bottles, etc.) was observed.

Princess Caroline chairs Partnership between Chanel and Monaco’s Scientific Centre

The Princess of Hanover chaired the 1st committee during the partnership between the Scientific Center of Monaco (CSM) and Chanel, last Tuesday. The partnership agreement was signed in December 2019 and is based on the world-renowned expertise of the CSM concerning the biology of Mediterranean red coral. Despite the work of various international organizations, precious corals continue to decline in the Mediterranean.

The Chanel company wishes to create a research unit on the biology of precious corals to further innovative solutions to help the conservation of these species at the CSM.

Princess Caroline attends Religious Icons Exhibition from Workshop in Moscow

Princess Caroline attended an exhibition at Monaco’s Cathedral featuring embroidered icons from the Prikosnovenie Workshop in Moscow. Produced by the Diocese of Monaco in collaboration with the Russian consulate, the exhibition presents 24 unique pieces created with ornamental needle painting and hand embroidery using gold and mother-of-pearl threads.

The icons are set with precious and semi-precious stones, including emeralds, rubies and pearls. Visitors can view representations of Saint Nicolas, the Blessed Matrona of Moscow and many others at the Cathedral until 3 April.