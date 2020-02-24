Prince Albert supports an Antarctic athletic Adventure and other princely news

Alsatian Hussars change guard with the Prince’s Carabinieri

On the Place du Palais Princier, Prince Albert joined the sound of trumpets where a hundred people gathered to witness the changing of the prince’s carabinieri guard, with a special twist. The Prince’s Carabinieri changed guard with the Alsatian hussars of Altkirch, after being invited to the Gala of Princes and Princesses. At 11:30 am, a dozen men in traditional Napoleonic era costumes, trumpets in hand, carried out the first orders of the conductor in perfect unity.

Quel Honneur pour notre Club Alsacien de Monaco et pour les Hussards d’Altkirch!Merci beaucoup Monseigneur Posted by Club Alsacien de Monaco on Esmaspäev, 17. veebruar 2020

In 2015, Prince Albert II had invited the traditional Alsatian brass band for a gala. Since then, links between these two cultures have been forged over the last several years. The Alsatian Club has existed in Monaco for 7 years. The Prince attends the Club’s evenings and events two or three times a year.

On social media, the Alsatian Club thanked the Prince by posting: “What an honor for our Alsatian Club in Monaco and for the Hussars of Altkirch! Thank you very much Monseigneur.”

Prince Albert supports an Antarctic Athletic Adventure

On Monday 17 February, Prince Albert II received athletes Pascal Olmeta and Christophe Santini at the palace. Christophe Santini, a high-level triathlete, will soon be tackling a new challenge next November: breaking the world record for distance traveled on skis in Antarctica. He’s aiming for a 1,150 km solo journey in less than 50 days, in frigid temperatures nearing -40 degrees celsius.

Christophe Santini is making the trek in support of Pascal Olmeta’s association. The former goalkeeper’s ‘A smile, a Hope for Life’ helps children with serious illnesses.

Prince Albert II, who visited the scientific bases at the South Pole in January 2009, wished to support the athlete’s extraordinary adventure.