Prince Albert visits Covid-19 Unit at Princess Grace Hospital and other princely news

Prince Albert visits Covid-19 Unit at Princess Grace Hospital

On Monday 20 April, HSH Prince Albert II went to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre to meet the healthcare teams and thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon his arrival, the Prince was welcomed by Didier Gamerdinger, Health Minister and Benoite de Sevelinges, Director of the CHPG, who presented the route and area dedicated to receiving patients who suspect they have COVID-19 as well as the route reserved for patients who require urgent care. These two separate routes avoid any risk of contamination.

The Sovereign Prince also visited the emergency services headed by Professor Y. Claessens and the Dedicated Conventional Hospitalization Unit which brings together the skills of pulmonary physicians, cardiologists, infectious disease intensive care specialists and radiologists. He then went to the dedicated follow-up sampling and consultation unit and met with doctors to discuss the reorganization of intensive care units and the reopening of health and economic activities.

Prince Albert visits Larvotto Construction Site

Prince Albert visited the Larvotto Construction site with Minister of State Serge Telle. During his visit to the site, the Sovereign was particularly interested in the health and safety measures taken to ensure the protection of personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Urban Planning, Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health, Richard Milanesio, advisor to the Prince’s office, and Patrice Pastor, President of JB Pastor & Fils were all present during the Sovereign’s visit to discuss and answer any of Prince’s questions.

The Prince’s message of Hope for 50th Earth Day

The 50th Earth Day took place on 22 April, a day dedicated to supporting environmental protection. For the occasion, the Sovereign gave a message of hope in a video on the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation website.

“While our world is experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, I would like to send you a message of hope and mobilisation. Over the past few weeks, our lives have changed at an unprecedented speed. These upheavals will inevitably continue. It is up to us to turn this situation to our advantage, to ensure that the current suffering leads to a better world….

Through the tremendous social and economic changes it is bringing about, and which is bound to do for many months, perhaps many years still, this crisis should prompt us into protecting our Planet, its climate, biodiversity and oceans more effectively….

In addressing climate change, just as in addressing the coronavirus, our individual actions, efforts and the responsibility of each one of us will help us to overcome the climate urgency which is also putting us in jeopardy. It is the choices each one of us makes that we will enable us to save our environment.

Let us not miss this opportunity. Keep safe, be well and please: stay at home! Thank you”

Princess Alexandra gave an interview to women’s magazine Telva

Daughter of Princess Caroline, Princess Alexandra of Hanover gave an interview for May 2020 issue of women’s magazine Telva. For the first time, Princess Alexandra gave an interview to a media company. Telva is a Spanish language monthly women’s magazine published in Madrid. In the interview, the Princess said that she wants to devote herself to something related to art or fashion. The photos were taken by fashion photographer Tomas de la Fuente and the entire outfit of the Princess is by Dior. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)