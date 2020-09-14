Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella started the first day of school and other princely news

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the twins of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, started the first day of school at Stella School this Wednesday after six months without classes due to the pandemic. Stella School is a public school in the district of Condamine in Monaco. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella received education at La Petite Ecole, a private pre-school institution on Port Hercule. They have received education at Stella School since last year.

A photo of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s children was shared on the Palace’s Facebook page. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella did not wear face masks at the school. Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it is compulsory in Monaco for students aged 6 or above. However, Jacques and Gabriella will turn 6 on December 10. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)

Princess Charlene won The Crossing Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge

Princess Charlene participated in the “The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge”, start of which was given on September 12, 2020 in Calvi, France. Before the start of the race, her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco, her children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella wished the Princess good luck. The brother of the Princess, Gareth Wittstock, also participated in the race. The Serenity team led by H.S.H. Princess Charlene wins this edition of the Water Bike Challenge. After 22 hours and 33 minutes of effort, H.S.H. Princess Charlene and her team were greeted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and the Princely children at the top of the launch ramp of the sailing school at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Team Notorious, led by Mr. Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Foundation, crossed the finish line 14 minutes later. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com & Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco)

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation unite for the preservation of the marine environment

As part of its mission to raise awareness of marine conservation issues, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation approached the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to jointly carry out two actions to raise awareness of plastic pollution, simultaneously in Monaco and Calvi, on the morning of Saturday, September 12 2020.

About 40 volunteers collected waste alongside the students of the 7th school of Fontvieille, the class in charge this year of the Marine Educational Area (AME) in Monaco. To those picked up by the volunteers, were added the waste collected by the cantoners and the skis jets of the SMA early in the morning as part of their daily tour. Nearly 100 kilos of waste were collected at the AME site (81.5 kg at sea, 12.5 kgs ashore) before being sorted, plus 30 kg collected outside the area.

The top 3 waste types found ashore were cigarette butts, with 1380 butts picked up, food packaging and various pieces of plastic. And in the sea: glass, scrap metal and fishing equipment. Some 70 glass bottles, 100 pieces of glass and 120 pieces of scrap metal were raised to the surface as well as fishing wires made of nylon, but also… a scooter!

A more technical workshop, that the Prince Albert II of Monaco could discover before the departure of Water Bike Challenge, was when Mare Vivu introduced experimental local recycling of plastics collected on beaches using a «Recyclette».



Princess Stephanie attended a working meeting of Fight Aids Monaco

On the last week, Princess Stephanie of Monaco attended a working meeting with members of the board of Fight Aids Monaco. At the meeting, the current and future programs of the association and the Maison de Vie (House of Life) were discussed. (Source: www.newmyroyals.com)