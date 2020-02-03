Princess Stephanie celebrates 55th Birthday at New Generation Festival ant other princely news

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene award rally legend Jean Todt

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene awarded rally legend Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation, with the Commander of the Order of Saint-Charles medal. Jean Todt was a rally driver who went on to become Peugeot Talbot Sport’s Director before being appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008.

Jean Todt visits the Prince’s Car Collection

During his visit to the Principality, Jean Todt visited HSH Prince Albert’s Car Collection, located in Fontvieille. On Saturday 25 January, along with Valérie Closier, new Director of the Collection, he visited the magnificent exhibition entitled “The legend of rallies” which will be on display until 15 March.

Fifty cars that have become legendary in the rally world championships are on display, including the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16s, which clenched numerous victories while Mr. Todt was sporting director of Peugeot Talbot Sport from 1982 to 1993. Under his leadership, Peugeot won four rally world championship titles, four victories at the Dakar Rally and two victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. After joining Ferrari as Director of the Scuderia, Jean Todt added fourteen Formula 1 world championship titles to his already impressive list.

Princely Family celebrates Saint Devote Day

On 27 and 27 January, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended the traditional celebrations of Saint Devote, patron saint of Monaco and the Princely Family. They attended mass at the Sainte-Devote church, the conflagration of the boat and the fireworks display on 26 January. The next day, the family attended mass at Monaco’s cathedral of Monaco, the procession and the presentation of the relics to the Family Princely on the Place du Palais. Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their children greeted the crowd from the balcony of the Palace during the celebrations.

Princess Stephanie celebrates 55th Birthday at New Generation Festival

On 1 February, Princess Stephanie, Pauline Ducruet, and Camille Gottlieb attended the 1st day of the New Generation Festival. The circus competition for young artists is celebrating its 9th edition. Princess Stephanie also celebrated her 55th birthday on 1 February and competitors Chanel Marie Knie and Ivan Knie presented a gift of flowers to Princess Stephanie. Pauline Ducruet is the Jury President for the New Generation circus competition.

Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi hold Charity dinner at Le Georges

Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo Casiraghi held a Charity Dinner at Le Georges to raise money for La Fondation Motrice. Charlotte Casiraghi, Dimitri Rassam and Princess Alexandra attended the charity gala. La Fondation Motrice raises funds for cerebral palsy research.