Princely Family celebrates the Saint John’s Day at the Palace and other princely news

Princely Family celebrates Saint John’s Day at the Palace

On Tuesday 23 June, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended the Saint John’s Day festivities at the Prince’s Palace. At the end of a religious ceremony in the Palatine Chapel, a “batafoegu” (bonfire) was lit on Place du Palais. La Palladienne livened the festivities with their traditional Monegasque folk music and dance. The celebrations took place in strict compliance with current health regulations and attendees wore masks.

Princess Alexandra on holiday in Saint Tropez with her Boyfriend

The daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Alexandra, started the summer holidays in Saint Tropez with her boyfriend, German basketball player Ben Sylvester Strautmann.

The couple has been regularly spending holidays on the French Riviera since they began their relationship. The first time the couple was seen together in public was back in November 2016.

The Princess wore a lemon patterned summer dress from Los Angeles-based brand Reformation. Reformation makes sustainable clothing, has been 100% carbon-neutral since 2015 and has the goal of becoming a zero waste fashion company.

Monaco Inaugurates its New Courtyard

Prince Albert and Mayor Georges Marsan inaugurated Monaco’s newly renovated courtyard on Wednesday afternoon. Prince Albert II unveiled a plaque to commemorate the inauguration day, which marks the end of an extenstive project.

In 2019, the reception hall for Monaco’s City Hall was completely refurbished. Last fall, construction teams began the final chapter: renovating the main courtyard, which was almost finished on time, despite the recent lockdown.

On the ground, renovations included laying down light-coloured stone to replace the old paving. At the heart of the square, there is still an olive tree, a tradition that was mentioned by the mayor in his speech. The first olive tree was planted in the square in 1932 by the Committee for Local Traditions to symbolize the main resource grown in the region by the population’s ancestors. Other renovations included securing the premises with an electric gate on avenue Saint-Martin and a new video surveillance system. Electric terminals were also installed to charge the municipality’s electric vehicles.