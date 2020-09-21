Princely Twins Participate in World Clean Up Day and other princely news

Celebratory Dinner at the Prince’s Palace for Water Bike Challenge

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene held a special dinner at the Prince’s Palace for the athletes who participated in the Crossing Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge.

After 22 hours and 33 minutes, HSH Princess Charlene and her Serenity team won the race. The winners were greeted by Prince Albert II and the Princely children at the Yacht Club on Sunday 13 September at 11:31 am. Team Notorious, led by Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Foundation, crossed the finish line only 14 minutes later.

A day before the big race, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their children Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, attended a reception hosted by the Mayor of Calvi, Ange Santini. The Water Bike Challenge, a unique sporting adventure, was created to promote the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation’s ‘Learn to Swim’ and ‘Water Safety’ programs.

To watch an accelerated GPS replay of the race: www.fpcm.mc/live

Princely Twins Participate in World Clean Up Day

On Saturday 19 September, Prince Albert brought Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella through the alleys of Monaco-ville to participate in the 2nd edition of World Clean Up Day. The event, organized by Sébastien Uscher (Stand Up for the Planet Association) in partnership with the Prince’s Government Energy Transition Mission, aims to collect waste and raise public awareness about littering and pollution. Four clean-up actions throughout the Principality and neighbouring municipalities managed to collect a whopping 210 kg of waste.

Monaco’s New Italian Ambassador

Prince Albert II officially appointed HE Giulio Alaimo as the Principality’s new Italian Ambassador on 16 September at the Palace. The Prince presented HE Giulio Alaimo with the ‘Letters of Credence’ (a formal document which appoints a diplomat as an ambassador).

Graduating from the La Sapienza University of Rome in Political Sciences, HE Giulio Alaimo began his diplomatic career in 1991. He was appointed as the First Counsellor for Immigration and Social Affairs in Ottawa in 2007 and in Paris in 2009. In 2013, he worked for the General Promotion Directorate for Italy’s ‘Sistema Paese’. He also served as General Commissioner for Expo 2015 in Milan. In 2016, he was appointed as First Class Consul General in Zurich.