Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi attend Dasha Zhukova’s Wedding and other princely news

Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi attend Stavros Niarchos and Dasha Zhukova’s Wedding

Dasha Zhukova married billionaire Stavros Niarchos on Saturday night in Switzerland during a ceremony attended by Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi.

Celebrities from around the world were present as Dasha was married to Stavros on 17 January under a marquee in St. Moritz ski resort. Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, Lauren Santo Domingo, Jennifer Meyer, and designers Sara and Erin Foster were also in attendance. The wedding occurred 24 hours earlier than expected, with the date being kept secret by guests and the couple.

44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo

On Thursday 16 January, Princess Stephanie, Prince Albert and Louis, Marie and Pauline Ducruet attended the first performance of the 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo. Organized and chaired by Princess Stephanie, this year’s Festival puts the spotlight on horses thanks to ‘La Grande Cavalerie’ from the Knie circus, which is celebrating its centenary.

Since its creation by Prince Rainier III in 1974, the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of circus arts. Artists who perform in the famous big top are competing to win the prestigious gold, silver and bronze clown awards. They are awarded to those dedicate their lives to the performing arts. The 44th edition of the Festival is currently taking place at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille until 26 January.

Princess Caroline awards the Stéphane Bern Heritage and History Prize in Paris

Princess Caroline of Hanover and Brigitte Macron presented the 2019 prizes for the Stéphane Bern Foundation for History and Heritage on Wednesday 15 January in Paris. The ceremony took place at the French History and Heritage Institute with Stéphane Bern, Minister of Culture Franck Riester and the Secretary of State to the Minister of Youth and National Education, Gabriel Attal.

Princess Caroline presented the Prix Histoire 2019 to historian Clément Horvath for his book ‘Till Victory, Lettres de soldats alliés’.

Created in 2016, the Stéphane Bern Foundation for History and Heritage aims to protect and finance education and knowledge-sharing projects on history. It awards two prizes each year: the heritage prize for 25,000 euros and the history prize for 5,000 euros.

Prince Albert attends Police Oaths Ceremony

On Monday 13 January, Prince Albert II and Minister of State Serge Telle attended the Police Officer Oaths ceremony at the Oceanographic Museum. The Government-Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario, highlighted recent accomplishments during the ceremony, in particular the Security 2020 plan.

In 2019, general delinquency fell by 16% and public road delinquency fell by 52%. Major projects for 2020 were mentioned, including the creation of a drone interception unit, the establishment of additional means for the protection of vulnerable people and the creation of the Living Environment Preservation Unit which will be made up of 10 agents.

Prince Albert presented the bronze clip of exceptional services for an “act of courage and dedication” to agent Frédéric Maglott who provided first aid to an accident victim in November 2018 at Monaco station.