Prominent Billionaires’ Superyacht Quarantined in Monaco Harbour

Did you know megayachts anchored in Monaco harbour have to be just as watchful over Covid-19 as big businesses. According to news sources up to 14 of these sleek maritime jewels have been subject to quarantine and must anchor in port while they demonstrate that Covid-19 tests show a negative result. Many of these sailing palaces have sizable crews and have the ability to visit exotic destinations where Covid-19 is a risk.

The international news, including U.K. newspapers who are always keen to follow the life of Monaco’s prominent families, have spotted that Philip and Tina Green’s 150 million euro and 90-metre long super-yacht Lionheart is one of those docked at Monaco’s Port Hercule for over a week – flying the coronavirus yellow flag which indicates a quarantine is in place. Reports are that two crew members had tested positive for coronavirus.

Retail billionaire Sir Philip Green’s imposing luxury Lionheart is reportedly the biggest yacht ever built by historic Italian yacht-maker Benetti. There is plenty of space for the two crew who registered positive for Covid-19 to quarantine as the vessel can accommodate not only 16 crew members but can host up to 12 guests.

Reports are that after maintenance in Italy, the boat returned to Monaco where the billionaire family were planning to go on a cruise. As they went about following the safety protocol to have the whole crew tested before leaving, two cases were discovered — one indicated to be asymptomatic and the other apparently with a sore throat.

The two are reported to have been confined to the cabin ever since. According to local media sources, all of the new tests conducted on the yacht’s crew are coming back negative and everyone is well.

Time for the relaxing cruise for this mega-rich family who have a 29 year old daughter Chloe and live in the Principality’s Rocabella penthouse. The Greens regularly feature in the league tables of the rich and famous compiled by magazines like Forbes who have listed them just short of 6 billion euros at one peak valuation a few years back.