Rainier III Students return in October with New Director

Students at the Prince Rainier III Academy of Music and Theatre will be beginning the 2020 school year with a new director: Jade Sapolin. Classes have been pushed back this year and will be resuming in October.

The 40 year old cellist and mother of two has won several prizes for her performances, including 1st place for ‘Cello of the City of Paris’ in 2000, 1st place for Chamber Music in 2002 and 1st prize for Cello in 2003 at the National Regional Conservatory of Aubervilliers.

Jade Sapolin started her professional career as a cellist before deciding to create a managerial structure for cultural projects in the performing arts; including music festivals, educational projects and a Foundation dedicated to giving young students masterclasses conducted by international soloists. Ten years later, Jade Sapolin joined the Prizma School, Music, Dance, Painting and Theatre of Boulogne Billancourt as Deputy Director, before taking over as Director of the Conservatory of Bois-Colombes in July 2018, which welcomes nearly 700 students each year.

Upon her arrival on 1 September, the new Director had to face an exceptional situation which forced the Rainier III Academy to postpone its return to school. The current situation of the Rainier III Academy is a priority for the Monaco’s City Hall. Administrative and technical teams from the municipality and the Prince’s Government are doing everything in order to guarantee the continuity of artistic and musical education in the best and safest conditions. Thus, classes will begin on 5 October 2020.

The administration of the Academy has been temporarily moved to the Maison des Associations, 2 bis Promenade Honoré II. Administrative staff can still be reached by phone at their usual numbers, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

About the Academy

The Prince Rainier III Academy of Music and Theatre is an educational establishment specializing in music and drama. It is managed by the Mairie de Monaco (City Hall). More than 800 students attend this establishment, which combines training with creating and performing works. There are more than 60 teachers and an administrative and technical team of 13.

The Academy of Music is open to all young people from the age of 5 to 32 who have a link with the Principality of Monaco. Education there is free, apart from an administrative fee. The Academy offers a free instrument loan service for beginners. When it is not possible to lend an instrument, for example in the case of a piano, organ or harpsichord, practice studios are available to students.