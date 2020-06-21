Sea Eagle II: The World’s Largest Aluminium Sailing Yacht and other yacht news

Sea Eagle II: The World’s Largest Aluminium Sailing Yacht

A successful series of sail trials marked the concluding stage and upcoming delivery of the truly breathtaking three-masted Royal Huisman schooner SEA EAGLE II: the world’s largest aluminium sailing yacht. Earlier this year, SEA EAGLE II, designed by Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley, was transferred from the shipyard’s headquarters in Vollenhove and launched in Amsterdam. Her three carbon Rondal masts and booms were installed and tuned at Royal Huisman’s Amsterdam facility. The 81m / 266ft contemporary schooner was perfectly on schedule for her delivery date, but Covid-19 restrictions in the Netherlands prevented the finishing touch – trials on the North Sea – from being completed.

Nearly all board systems, such as gensets, air conditioning, waste water treatment and electronics, were thoroughly tested in the year prior to launch to avoid any surprises during the commissioning stage. The sail handling and remaining propulsion systems were successfully tested and signed off during recent trials, which even during testing gave very promising insights into this yacht’s capabilities! SEA EAGLE II features a plumb bow, ensuring she is not only powerful but recognizable all over the world. Delivery of this impressive and already iconic superyacht SEA EAGLE II is scheduled for July 2020. The Panamax masts are designed for an optimal balance between strength, stiffness and weight, and are manufactured in carbon composite. An impressive feature is that each Rondal mast is built as one piece.

Oceanco has built a name for itself when it comes to innovation and sustainability in yachting

In the last two years alone, four remarkable vessels have put Oceanco at the spearhead of meaningful innovation in the yachting world. Each with their own distinctive styles and attributes, DAR, Bravo Eugenia, DreAMBoat and Black Pearl are confirmation that Oceanco’s efforts to push the boundaries of technology, innovation and sustainability in yachting are paying off.

90mt DAR: A reflection of innovation

Delivered to her owner in 2018, DAR’s revolutionary contemporary exterior is perhaps her most outstanding feature, in particular the extraordinary and prolific use of glass as a way to draw in the surroundings for those on board, while maintaining their privacy. The most challenging aspect of DAR’s construction, the upper decks are enclosed by almost 400 square meters of reflective glass that is glued directly to the superstructure with no use of mechanical fasteners, requiring a high level of precision and capabilities to withstand forces created by the motions of the yacht when it is underway. The result is a stunning continuous surface stretching from the main deck to the sun deck, delivering unimpeded floor-to-ceiling views throughout.

106.7mt sailing yacht Black Pearl: The gold standard in sustainable yachting

As the world’s largest and most ecological sailing yacht of its kind, the 106.7-meter Black Pearl is unlike any other yacht on the planet. With a highly passionate and engaged owner – whose engineering background inspired a desire to advance innovative technology used on luxury yachts – her sustainability credentials were paramount. Every possible detail has been considered on Black Pearl to minimise ecological impact, from technical areas to crew operations.

109mt Bravo Eugenia: LIFE-changing design and technology

Bravo Eugenia is Oceanco’s first superyacht to make use of the LIFE Design concept – standing for Lengthened, Innovative, Fuel efficient and Eco-friendly – developed in collaboration with Lateral Naval Architects. She is a radical 109-meter motor yacht that features best-in-class hydrodynamic efficiency and an optimized hybrid propulsion system that uses the latest energy-saving technologies, resulting in truly eco-conscious credentials.

90mt DreAMBoat: A vision of modern yachting

With the understated, classically elegant 90-meter DreAMBoat, in 2019 Oceanco proved that innovation and sustainability can still be achieved on a family-friendly motor yacht that comes with all the comforts and facilities imaginable.

Alongside state-of-the-art technology, she features an exhaustive array of lifestyle attributes, including a stunning six-meter swimming pool on the sundeck, a private Jacuzzi on the owner’s deck, and a spa on the bridge deck aft with a custom-built hydrotherapy massage bath. Her extensive, well-connected exterior decks – including one of the largest sundecks in her class – are the perfect setting for endless family fun, while her interior is flooded with light through enormous windows that give unrestricted views of the stunning, ever-changing surroundings.

A future icon

Oceanco’s momentum in building tomorrow’s iconic superyachts continues today as strongly as ever. Its latest project, a 109-meter motor yacht, has just entered its outfitting phase after the initial construction stage was completed at Oceanco’s newly acquired facilities. The yacht, designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, features elegant classical proportions with an exceptional amount of glass, and an advanced propulsion system devised by Lateral.