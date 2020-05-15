SNCF Train Schedules Are Gradually Resuming With One Seat In Two

Rail traffic has been in the process of resuming gradually since Monday 11th May. A transport plan divided into two periods is currently being implemented by the SNCF in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region.

People in France are, in increasing numbers, resuming their daily commuting as train traffic has already gradually restarted. SNCF has its re-start plan divided into two periods.

From Now Up Until May 24 th

An SNCF Information Release gives details: “For daily journeys, the SNCF transport plan will be made as suitable as possible for our travelers, and will correspond for this first period to one train out of two on average”,

“Certain connections, linked more generally to tourism and occasional travelers will not be activated until the end of May, in order to concentrate on daily trains.”

Between two to three TER trains out of four may be circulating up until May 24.

The capacity in cars will be limited to 35% or even 40% to apply the rule of one seat in two.

From May 25

TER traffic is able to be increased to two trains out of three on average. SNCF say: “On the densest routes, thanks to the redeployment of more equipment, SNCF TER SUD will offer up to 100% of the capacity in theory, however in practice the normal number of passengers is reduced by 50%, by the rule of one seat in two”.

For TGV And Intercity Trains

TGV traffic from Inoui, Ouigo and Intercités is resuming “very gradually”. It is subject to a compulsory reservation.

“The sale of one seat in two is maintained, in order to guarantee physical distance between customers.”

SNCF intends to increase to up to 40% of traffic by the end of May.

Typically now there should be, for TGVs in the Paca region:

– 6 return trips Paris – Marseille,

– 2 round trips Paris – Nice,

– 1 return trip Marseille – Rennes,

– 1 return trip Brussels – Marseille.

And concerning Intercités trains:

– 2 round trips from Marseille to Bordeaux,

– there is no circulation of the Paris – Briançon night train.

Health And Safety Measures

A separation of incoming and outgoing flows of passengers will be organized, to the extent possible, using stickers on the ground and posters in stations with more than a million passengers per year.

Free dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel will be installed in the eight largest stations in the region, as well as in Monaco.

The SNCF has issued an alert that traders will be able to sell masks, and that checks will be carried out at the entrance to stations to ensure masks are worn.

SNCF also have a cleanliness plan confirming that trains will be cleaned and disinfected every day including passenger areas, platforms, toilets and tables.

“The frequency of cleaning of national and regional stations will be reinforced and virucidal products will be used”