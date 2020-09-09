Will Monaco Win the Laurels Again in the Riviera Electric Challenge: the 2020 Race is On

Monaco City Hall, a past winner, is participating again in the Riviera Electric Challenge 2020 from September 9 to 11, 2020.

The EVER Monaco Fair

This is the 6th edition of the Riviera Electric Challenge, an important part of the EVER Monaco fair. This year is the fourth time it has participated and the Monaco City Council is mobilizing two teams: the first will be made up of Françoise Gamerdinger and Karyn Ardisson Salopek, Deputy Mayor, at the wheel of an e-Golf; the second team will be a pairing of Mairies as it will bring together Deputy Mayor Jacques Pastor and Mayor of Dolceacqua, Fulvio Gazzola, in a Kia Niro.

The gathering of electric vehicles will take place on Wednesday September 9 at the end of the day in Cagnes-sur-Mer for a departure scheduled the next day at 8:30 am to the Italian town of Dolceacqua. A route that will take participants to Saint-Laurent-du-Var, the Port of Nice, La Turbie via the Eze pass, Peille and Sospel via the Braus pass before crossing the Italian border.

Arrival is expected at the end of the day in Dolceacqua where participants will be welcomed for the night. This first day will include several stages during which two regularity tests and an eco-driving test will also feature.

Dolceacqua to Monaco

The rally will continue on Friday September 11 with a departure from Dolceacqua towards Monaco, with, beforehand, a loop through the Italian municipalities of Baiardo and San Romolo. A regularity test will also be part of the challenge that day.

Monaco Town Hall and Grimaldi Forum

A visit is planned in the middle of the afternoon in front of the Monaco Town Hall. As part of this final step before arriving at the Grimaldi Forum where the EVER fair is being held, the teams will have to submit their answers to a series of three questions on environmental themes linked to the actions of the Town Hall.

Monaco – Winner in 2017

As a reminder, this is the 4th participation of the Town Hall in the Riviera Electric Challenge – it also won in 2017 with the tandem Françoise Gamerdinger – Karyn Ardisson Salopek. A strong symbol of the municipal institution’s environmental commitment, which largely supports the promotion of clean vehicles and the implementation of gentler mobility.