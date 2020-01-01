You must be doing something special when you win two country awards in the same year – and particularly when one of the countries is Monaco and the award is for the pinnacle of Spa Tourism. That is the coup that Carol Joy London has pulled off – beating out illustrious competitors including last year’s winner, the Metropole Hotel Spa in Monte Carlo and the Four Seasons Spa in Baku.

And so it was that leading figures from the global spa and wellness industry gathered at the Armani Hotel in Dubai for the 5th annual World Spa Awards first launched in 2015. Carol Joy Spa Monte Carlo and Carol Joy Spa Flame Towers were there to be honoured. Their founder, Carol Hatton herself, had the privilege of receiving the 2 prizes at the gala ceremony.

The Carol Joy Spa Monte Carlo is located on the top floor of the Fairmont Monte Carlo hotel and received the prize for the best spa in Monaco. A flagship of the Carol Joy Spa brand, this elegant center opened its doors in November 2018 and has eight spacious treatment rooms and a luxurious nail spa. The interior of the spa is flooded with natural light and is inspired by the energy and magic of Monte Carlo, combining pure colours, cream, gold and black.

Carol Joy Spa Flame Towers, located in the Fairmont Baku Flame Towers building also received the award for best hotel spa – this one for Azerbaijan. This second Carol Joy Spa, opened in December 2018, spans two floors with rich tones of amber and bronze and offers breathtaking views of the Caspian Sea.

Carol Joy London offers beauty products and treatments that work both indoors and out, using valuable ingredients that cleanse the body and relax the mind. The key ingredients of Carol Joy London treatments include, among other things, a precious 24-carat gold leaf that guarantees brighter, calmer and clearer skin. Caviar and algae, on the other hand, hydrate and detoxify the skin by balancing the body’s energy and eliminating environmental pollutants; finally, pure collagen stimulates cellular activity and leaves the skin refreshed and revitalized. These coveted elements are used in combination with myofascial massage techniques and new technology such as LED light therapy, diamond microdermabrasion and pure hyperbaric oxygen, to provide immediately visible results.

Competition in Spa Tourism in Monaco is heating up. In 2019 it is to Carol Joy that go the spoils of victory. For 2020 it would indeed be a brave person who predicted the winner.