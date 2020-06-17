5th E-Rally Monte-Carlo: Zero Emission No Noise

The E-Rally managed to display innovative approach during the current health restrictions imposed by Covid-19. The E-Rally recently announced a new route for its next competition.

The 2020 edition of the E-Rally Monte-Carlo will be very different from other years, with a new route that remains exclusively in the Principality and surrounding regions.

For health reasons during the ongoing pandemic, the organizing committee at the Automobile Club of Monaco revealed the revised and very Monegasque route on 13 June.

The new track reduces the total distance but not the number of stages, as stipulated by international regulations. This will allow competitors to make the most of the event in a minimum number of competition days.

The Automobile Club of Monaco stated on their website that, “The concentration of kilometres does not mean a simplification of the E-Rally Monte-Carlo’s difficulties, that’s for certain!”

Here is the provisional program from the website of the Automobile Club of Monaco:

Publication of the Supplementary Regulations & Opening date for entries:

Friday 21stAugust 2020



Closing date for entries: Friday 25th September 2020

Entry list publication: Friday 2nd October 2020

LEG 1 – Thursday 22/10/2020 (150 km)

Start from MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

SR 1 – La Bollène-Vésubie / Peïra-Cava (Alpes-Maritimes)

SR 2 – La Cabenette / Coaraze (Alpes-Maritimes)

Back to MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

LEG 2 – FRIDAY 23/10/2020 (360 km)

Start from MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

SR 3 – Col de Gratteloup / Vidauban (Var)

SR 4 – Grimaud / Gonfaron (Var)

Regroup – Le Luc (Var)

SR 5 – La Motte / Bagnols-en-Forêt (Var)

SR 6 – Pont de Pré-Claou / Montauroux (Var)

Back to MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

LEG 3 – Saturday 24/10/2020 (120 km)

Start from MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

SR 7 – Col de Castillon / La Cabanette (Alpes-Maritimes)

SR 8 – Peïra-Cava / Sospel (Alpes-Maritimes)

Back to MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

LEG 4 – Saturday & Sunday 24-25/10/2020 (120 km)

Start from MONACO – Quai des États-Unis

SR 9 – Sospel / Peïra-Cava (Alpes-Maritimes)

SR 10 – La Cabanette / Col de Castillon (Alpes-Maritimes)

Back to MONACO – Quai des États-Unis