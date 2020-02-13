AS Monaco welcomes new players in the team

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the signing of Youssouf Fofana from Strasbourg, Harisson Marcelin from AJ Auxerre and Aurélien Tchouaméni, from Girondins de Bordeaux. They have signed a contract until June 2024 for 5 seasons.

Youssouf Fofana is the French U-21 international midfielder who has played for Espérance Paris 19th, Red Star, and Drancy, having joined Racing Club de Strasbourg in 2017. He have competed in the 2019 U20 World Cup. Then he earned his first selection with Les Bleuets in November 2019.

🆕🔴⚪️ au 🎙️👉 Youssouf Fofana

«It’s a matter of great pride to have signed for AS Monaco, I’m very happy to join this team. I hope to adapt here as quickly as possible to be able to help the team and take new steps with AS Monaco», said Youssouf Fofana.

Harisson Marcelin is the 19-year-old central defender who has played 25 matches (1 goal) in the professional ranks since making his first appearance in August 2018. This season, he has played 16 Ligue 2 games, including 15 as a starter.

WELCOME HARISSON MARCELIN ! 🖊🇫🇷 L'AS Monaco est heureux d'annoncer la signature de Harisson Marcelin en provenance de l'AJ Auxerre. Le défenseur central de 19 ans s'engage jusqu'en juin 2024.

«I am very proud of signing for AS Monaco, a historic club in the French championship which gives young players the chance to express themselves at the highest level. I am very happy to join the club and this team made up of great players with whom I will be able to learn and progress», said the player.

The midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni was trained at Girondins de Bordeaux. He has played 37 matches (1 goal, 1 assist) in two seasons in the top flight, including 9 in European competitions with the club which trained him. A regular member of the French national team’s youth setup, the athletic midfielder is currently playing with the U20 team.

🗯️ Les premiers mots de Tchouaméni en 🔴⚪️👌

«I am very happy to join AS Monaco, a big club in the French championship. I can’t wait to meet the staff and my new teammates. I will do everything to get my bearings as quickly as possible and help the team reach its goals», shared the footballer.